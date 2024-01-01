

Health and Beauty

You really can't go wrong gifting someone a health or beauty item; everybody wants to be healthy and to look their best! With that in mind we offer some items here that will make for great stocking stuffers and we begin with something you'll really like!

The Functional Chocolate Company

I know what you're thinking about this company's name: That's right! If I don't have chocolate I'm not functional! Well there's more to what's behind The Functional Chocolate Company than that notion. The Functional Chocolate Company, affectionately known as Funcho, is a Colorado-based company that makes chocolate bars that are also nutritional supplements with different formulas geared to addressing common maladies, like the Funcho Painfree Chocolate Bar made with rich, ethically-sourced dark chocolate that's 60% cacao. It's infused with a classic chai flavor and includes ingredients like turmeric, magnesium, white willow bark, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and cardamom, and one 50-gram bar has three servings of chocolatey goodness to fight everyday aches and pains. Similarly Funcho has Energy Chocolate Bars in an espresso flavor that help you "get up and go go," the mellow mint truffle-flavored Carefree Chocolate that works to stabilize stress, and when the day is done there's Sleepy Chocolate with a blueberry lavender flavor that's formulated to promote sweet slumber. All varieties contain a proprietary mix of healthy botanical ingredients. Funcho also has bars that focus on PMS, menopause and intimacy; respectively those are Rhythm Chocolate, Hot Chocolates and Sexy Chocolates. And you probably don't want to miss out on gifting Funcho's Brainy Chocolate for productivity and focus; we can all use that! Bars can be ordered by flavor or in bundles where you can choose which varieties you want. Order from The Functional Chocolate Company here.

Formulary55 Moisturizing Shea Butter Soap

If there's someone on your list who likes quality skincare products they're probably already familiar with Formulary55, makers of luxurious items like fizzy bath bombs, shea butter hand creme, facial treatments and masks and lots of balms, salves and mists. One of the most popular items from Formulary55 is their Moisturizing Shea Butter Soap that's handcrafted in small batches using saponified oils of coconut, RSPO-certified palm and of course shea butter. Very important here is what's NOT in these 100% vegan bars: there are no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrances or artificial color and dyes. Formulary55 Moisturizing Shea Butter Soap comes in varieties like Ocean & Oakmoss, Sea Salt & Lavender and, our favorite, Bourbon & Vanilla. Other scents include Jasmine & Marigold, Honeycomb & Neroli, Sandalwood & Cedar, Clementine & Lime, Balsam & Fir and many others including a bunch of scents just for the holidays like Sugared Plum & Fig and Lingonberry Spice. These amazing all natural soaps come in six ounce bars that are packaged in attractive wraps that will look great on your bathroom shelf and that are ready to go in a holiday gift basket. Order your gift of Formulary55 Moisturizing Shea Butter Soap here.

Coconut Milk Bath with Soothing Chamomile from Ardent Goods

What a great name! The Coconut Milk Bath with Soothing Chamomile from Ardent Goods inspires health and relaxation just by saying its name! Just think of how mellow your gift recipient will be when they actually take a good soaking in it. Cutely packaged in a carton that holds nine ounces and looks like a miniature cardboard milk carton (but containing no dairy), Coconut Milk Bath with Soothing Chamomile is loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients and will inspire calmness of body and mind. And that's not the only benefit; the milk bath contains colloidal oatmeal and chamomile, ingredients that are helpful to those with dairy allergies and those who have eczema, psoriasis, hives or skin rashes due to allergies. And Coconut Milk Bath with Soothing Chamomile couldn't be easier to use; insert a spoon into the container to mix the milk bath powder and then use your fingers to sprinkle it into the bath water. Vegan and made in small batches in the USA, Coconut Milk Bath with Soothing Chamomile from Ardent Goods is available on the Aware House portal here.

Alpha Skin Care Travel Renewal Body Lotion

We have recommended Alpha Skin Care products in our gift guides before; not only is the brand known for its superior products but we personally use them and always are happy with the results. And there are tons of other satisfied customers out there too; Alpha Skin Care's popular Renewal Body Lotion has sold over four million bottles! Previously available only in 12 and 23 ounce bottles, now Renewal Body Lotion comes in a convenient TSA-approved three ounce tube that's perfect for your carryon bag when traveling. Of course all the ingredients in the travel size are the same as in the larger bottles, natural stuff like 12% Glycolic Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) which hydrates skin as it gently exfoliates, leaving the user with soft, smooth and younger-looking skin. So besides reducing signs of aging, Alpha Skin Care Renewable Body Lotion helps to support collagen production and evens skin tone and texture. It is free of parabens and fragrances and suitable for all skin types, so grab some for everyone on your holiday gift list! Available as a single tube or in a 2, 3 or 5 pack. Order here.

Nucific Bio-X4 Weight Management Supplements

Weight management is a daily concern for many and especially during the holidays when many of us tend to overeat, leading to the perennial New Year's resolution of "I'm going to lose weight." This is never easy but it can be easier with Nucific's Bio-X4 supplement, a 4-in-1 dietary supplement that helps to manage cravings, boost metabolism, support smoother digestion and generally promote weight management. Here's how Nucific Bio-X4 works: it contains Caralluma Fimbriata which is the ingredient that helps to ease unhealthy food cravings. Nucific Bio-X4 also contains EGCG, an ingredient found in green tea that boosts metabolism and increases energy. Then there are numerous powerful probiotic strains and several digestive enzymes which combine to provide relief from gas, bloating and other gastric issues, and balance gut bacteria. So that's what makes Nucific Bio-X4 work; how is it taken? Just take a capsule three times a day, once with each meal. Another good idea is to also supplement with Nucific Superfood Multivitamin; that one you take just once a day, two tablets at a time with a meal. All the goodness packed into the vitamins boost energy levels, support smooth digestion and support a healthy immune system. Nucific has many other supplements to aid in keeping you healthy as well; see them all and order your holiday gift here.

ShiKai Borage Therapy Lotions

You may already be familiar with the ShiKai name; they have been a trusted name in skin, hair and body products for more than 50 years. They have great products like Magnesium Body Cream, Bamboo Scrub, a line of shower gels, Coconut Barrier Cream, CBD-infused lotions and creams and much more, including a line of Borage Therapy Skin Care products that are fast becoming a fan favorite. What is borage therapy? Borage is an herb that's sometimes also called starflower that's native to the Mediterranean region. Oil derived from the borage plant contains Omega-6 fatty acid and it is the main healing ingredient in ShiKai's Borage Therapy Dry Skin Lotion which also contains aloe vera and shea butter. Non-greasy and dermatologist tested, gluten free and vegan, Borage Therapy Dry Skin Lotion is hard to beat for those who need to treat dry skin. Users should see a marked improvement within two weeks. A companion lotion to Borage Therapy Dry Skin Lotion is Borage Therapy Advanced Formula, best for those suffering from extremely dry skin and seeking fast relief. Additional ingredients in the Advanced Formula include oils from jojoba and safflower seeds along with extract of rooibos, a South African plant generally used to make tea and that has lots of healing properties. Beyond these two items ShiKai's Borage Therapy line also features foot cream, hand cream, children's lotion and shampoo and conditioner. See all ShiKai products and order Borage Therapy Dry Skin Lotion and Advanced Formula Lotion here.