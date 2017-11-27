This Week's Top Stories

Here are the top stories from this past week's Day in Rock report



The author of the new biography "Bon: The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC's Back In Black" claims that the late rock legend's cause of death is different than what is popularly believed. Classic Rock featured an excerpt from the recently released book and they report that the author Jesse Fink believes that Scott died from a heroin overdoes and not alcohol poisoning. Jesse Fink, the author of a new book about AC/DC's Bon Scott claims that the singer died as a result of heroin and not alcohol poisoning. He based his beliefs on follow-up interviews with UFO's Paul Chapman and Pete Way on information they revealed to the publications editor Geoff Barton back in 2005. In addition to speaking with the UFO stars, Fink also interviewed Scott's former girlfriend Margaret 'Silver' Smith, and reportedly uncovered new information about the night Scott died. Fink tells Classic Rock: "I spoke to both Chapman and Way for many hours, going over the sequence of events that Barton had laid out in his piece for Classic Rock. And what I discovered, the deeper I looked into it, was that Chapman and Way's stories actually held up when it came to important, substantive details. "Silver Smith and Joe Fury didn't deny that Chapman was phoned with the news Bon was dead, and that Chapman then called Way to get a number for AC/DC." Read their report

Fans will be able to experience Sammy Hagar's birthday bash from his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in movie theaters next week for one night only. The guest star packed concert film, "Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party," is heading to cinemas across the U.S. next Tuesday night December 5, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. (local time). The footage was captured during the Red Rocker's multi-night birthday bash and features performances from Toby Keith, Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Eddie Money, Vinnie Paul (Pantera), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Bob Weir, The Circle's Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and more. Tickets for the special showing are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. See the complete list of movie theater locations

(hennemusic) Metallica's latest album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", has delivered the veteran metal band a pair of nominations for honors at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January. In the running for "Best Rock Album" of the year, the group's tenth studio effort goes up against releases by Mastodon, Nothing More, Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs. "Hardwired…" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 last November with opening week sales of 291,000 equivalent album units, of which 282,000 were in traditional album sales. The track "Atlas, Rise!" has been recognized as a finalist in the "Best Rock Song" category alongside tunes by the Foo Fighters, Avenged Sevenfold, Nothing More and K. Flay The second single from "Hardwired…" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release last fall as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America. The latest recognition marks Metallica's 22nd and 23rd Grammy nominations; the band have won nine times since 1989. Read more

A Day To Remember have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a very special U.S. headline trek that will be celebrating their 15th anniversary. The band will be joined the tour by special guests Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada and tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 am EST at ADTR.com. The tour will be kicking off on February 20th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Deltaplex Arena and will be concluding on March 20th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre. See the dates

Corrosion Of Conformity have released a brand new episode of their No Cross No Crown video blog series where they discuss working once again with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan on their forthcoming album. The new album will be entitled "No Cross No Crown" and is scheduled to hit stores on January 12th in various formats including CD, digital, vinyl and even on cassette tape. Watch the blog video here. Keenan had the following to say about his first recordings with the band in over a decade, "Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I've done with them didn't just go away "It's an honor to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing. Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill. That's been Corrosion Of Conformity's deal from day one. We're not chasing anybody around. We're not gonna worry about what the new trends are. Corrosion Of Conformity is Corrosion Of Conformity." Read more and see upcoming tour dates with Black Label Society

advertisement



Primal Fear have revealed that they have returned to the recording studio to work on their forthcoming album "Apocalypse," which they expect to release in mid 2018. The new 12-track effort is being produced by Primal Fear's Mat Sinner and being engineered and mixed by Jacob Hansen at the Hansen Studios in Denmark, according to the announcement. Ralf Scheepers had this to say, "I don't know where it comes from and how we do it, but we seem to have a real flow in writing some cool heavy metal tunes since quite a while. And again, nothing will be released which we are not 100% satisfied with. You can trust the seal of the brand Primal Fear." Ralf Scheepers had this to say, "I don't know where it comes from and how we do it, but we seem to have a real flow in writing some cool heavy metal tunes since quite a while. And again, nothing will be released which we are not 100% satisfied with. You can trust the seal of the brand Primal Fear."

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters single, "Run", has earned the band a pair of nominations for the upcoming 60th annual Grammy Awards. The event will be broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28. A contender in both the "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance" categories, the lead single from the group's ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", was issued more than three months in advance of the record. "Run" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, delivering the band their second US chart-topper, following 2011's "Wasting Light." In the "Best Rock Performance" category, the Foos are up against tracks by Chris Cornell, Leonard Cohen, Kaleo and Nothing More, while they will go head-to-head with Metallica, K. Flay, Nothing More and Avenged Sevenfold for "Best Rock Song." "Concrete And Gold" producer Greg Kurstin has also been nominated for his work on the album, and others - by Beck, Zayne, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey and Liam Gallagher - in the "Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical" field. Read more and watch the video for "Run"

Pearl Jam are celebrating the release of their new documentary "Let's Play Two" by sharing a new 8-bit game that was inspired by the performances at Wrigley Field featuring in the film. The new Let's Play Two Baseball Game is entitled "Home Run Hitting Contest" and features all the band members as baseball players. It can be played here. The Let's Play Two film documents that veteran sold-out August 2016 shows from Wrigley Field and was directed by Danny Clinch. It can be ordered on Blu-ray and DVD

The Veer Union are giving fans an early taste of their forthcoming box set "Decade: History of Our Evolution" with the release of a new lyric video for the track "Last Regret". Frontman Crispin Earl "I think we can all relate to at least one time in our lives where we wish we could have just made a better decision than the one we made in the past. "In retrospect, as an artist, those mistakes that we make are also the same things that inspire us to make music from the depths of our hearts" -

(Gibson) An artist is an artist, no matter what the medium, with musicians finding many ways to express themselves beyond their music. Understanding this fluidity of format would help explain the latest art project from The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne. Coyne, no stranger to avant-garde, esoteric art - he once created a concert poster using his own blood - has created a new wrapping paper design for charity. Contributing to the Wrap Up Homelessness campaign by The Curbside Chronicle in his hometown of Oklahoma City, Coyne's design is described as "a psychedelic holiday twist on the Flaming Lips album Oczy Mlody" on the initiative's website. The Flaming Lips frontman posted a picture of his design to his Instagram page. Coyne's design is part of a series that also includes designs by a diverse range of illustrators, visual and tattoo artists, all of which are on sale, the proceeds going toward combating homelessness in Oklahoma City. Read more

(Gibson) One of the most consistent themes in music visionary Rick Rubin's long and storied career is his penchant for getting artists to crossover from their original fanbase to newer, larger audiences. He's done it with the Beastie Boys (guiding them from their punk roots to rap), with Aerosmith (revitalizing their career with the Run-D.M.C collaboration 'Walk This Way'), Jay-Z (taking him to a rock audience with '99 Problems') and Johnny Cash (using his haunting voice to reimagine a host of popular songs). His latest project is called Broken Record and it's a podcast he's co-hosting with author Malcolm Gladwell. Officially described as "liner notes for the digital age," the podcast will feature the two talking about - according to Pitchfork - "different songs, artists and kinds of music." The first episode featured an interview with Eminem, who released his new single 'Walk On Water' featuring Beyoncé last week. In the podcast, it's revealed that Rubin played 'Walk On Water' for Jay-Z, who then persuaded Beyoncé to contribute to the track. Eminem also talks about his influences like Tupac Shakur - "He was so smart about picking his beats. Tupac always said 'feel me,' and you have to feel him, and not just hear him." - Ice-T and N.W.A among others. Read more

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan a new silent film entitled "Pillbox," which is set to music that comes from his recent solo studio album, "Ogilala." We were sent the following details: Inspired by a hero's journey, the film was written by Corgan, and directed by Corgan alongside longtime collaborator Linda Strawberry. "I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie. Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself," shared Corgan on the film's connection to his new album. Pillbox is a Strawberry-Blank Assassin Production and stars: Harry Holmes, Rai Quartley, Anna Steers, Kalpana Pot, Hardeep Manak, Los Angela, Paul Seroka, Amelya Hensley, and Ike Catcher. The filmpremiered last month with five intimate screenings in London, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Sydney. Watch the film

(Gibson) It's hard to believe that 20 years have passed since blues-rocker Jonny Lang burst onto the scene-at the ripe age of 15-with his major label debut, Lie to Me. Speaking recently with Vintage Guitar, Lang said he thinks modern blues music is in a good place at the moment. "As a business-as a marketable thing-I think it's doing pretty good," said Lang. "The shows I've seen, like Buddy Guy, he's always selling shows out, and people love him. There are a lot of new young people playing guitar that have those older influences too, so it has probably gotten a little stronger since I was a kid." For the guitar work on his latest album, Signs, Lang relied mostly on a '59 reissue Les Paul that he's owned for 15 years. "Compared to the last couple [of albums], the guitar is more up-front-a bit more raw," he said. "I had the intention of having at least a few of the songs harken back to some old blues guys. I'd been listening to Howlin' Wolf and stuff like that, and was a bit inspired to go down that road." Read more

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has released a new music video for the song "Come Back To Me", which is the latest track from his solo album debut, "As You Were." Directed by Shane Meadows, the clip was filmed at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, Scotland - the same venue where Oasis were famously discovered by music industry executive Alan McGee in 1993. Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons), "As You Were" recently topped the UK album charts and hit No. 30 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last month. "Come Back To Me" is the fifth tune issued from the set, which was launched with the lead single, "Wall Of Glass." Gallagher is currently performing a brief run of North American club dates before returning home for a UK tour that will start next week. Watch the video

(Gibson) Peter Frampton sat with newsman Dan Rather for a career-spanning interview that aired last Tuesday night (Nov. 21) on AXS TV. During the chat, Frampton explained how David Bowie helped revive his career in the mid '80s, reintroducing the guitarist to fans as the extraordinary musician he is, and helping put to rest the poster-boy image that had dogged Frampton since the release of Frampton Comes Alive! "David and I went to school together," said Frampton. "His art teacher was my father … he was always a person I looked up to - a kind of brother figure." After hearing Frampton's 1986 album, Premonition, Bowie phoned Frampton and asked him to record with him in Switzerland. "He said, 'I've just heard your latest record, and man, I've got to have some of that guitar on my next record,'" explained Frampton. "So I went to Switzerland, and we made the record - Never Let Me Down. While I was there he said to me, 'What would you think about coming on the road?'" Frampton jumped at the offer, and later became a key player in Bowie's backing band on the Glass Spider Tour. "He could have chosen anybody, but he chose me," said Frampton. "I think what he did there, knowing me so well, and seeing and knowing what I had been through … he gave me the greatest gift, taking me around the world, in stadiums and arenas, and reintroducing me as the musician, the guitar player. For that, I will never stop thanking him."









(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters honored the late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young with a pair of tributes just hours after his passing on November 18 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with dementia. Dave Grohl first offered a personal note to Young on social media, writing: "37 years ago, my friend Larry Hinkle and I went to see a midnight movie on a Friday night at the Uptown Theater in Washington D.C. It was 1980. We were 11 years old. The movie was 'Let There Be Rock'. And it changed my life. "That film, a live AC/DC performance from Paris [in] 1979, is everything that live rock and roll should be. Sweaty. Loose. Loud. A relentless performance from the perfect band. It was the first time I lost control to music. The first time I wanted to be in a band. I didn't want to play my guitar anymore, I wanted to smash it. "Thank you, Malcolm, for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to your rock and roll. I will do just that tonight, for you. Malcolm Young RIP." "We're going to play some rock and roll for Malcolm tonight," Grohl told the audience at the Corona Capitol Festival in Mexico City, Mexico when the Foo Fighters took the stage for a headlining set later that night, as a photo of the AC/DC guitarist was displayed on the event's large video screen. The group then delivered a high-energy take on AC/DC's 1977 classic, "Let There Be Rock", as the opening tune of the evening; the Foos have regularly performed the tune during the encores on their current tour in support of "Concrete And Gold", including a recent in-studio run-through at the BBC in September. The Foos also gave a nod to Malcolm later in the festival set by dropping in a snippet of AC/DC's "Rocker" - from 1975's "T.N.T." - during their 2007 hit, "The Pretender." Streamed broadcast-quality video of both of the AC/DC tributes by the Foo Fighters in Mexico City can be viewed

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have expanded the Legacy Of The Beast summer 2018 European tour with the addition of three new concert dates. Tickets for the three new shows are on sale now. Set to begin in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26, the band will now play second shows in Helsinki, FI (May 29), Paris, FR (Jul 6) and London, UK (Aug 11) "due to phenomenal demand." The 2018 run will see Iron Maiden mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others. Special guests Killswitch Engage will join the group on headline dates from May 26 to July 1 inclusive, and in the UK from July 31 to August 10 inclusive; guests on other shows are currently being finalized and will be announced soon. According to Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, the set list will cover a large selection of 80s material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity. "As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with 'History/Hits' tours," explains Smallwood. "We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too." See the dates and tour promo video

(Gibson) In a strange case of music memorabilia crime, over a 100 items belonging to the late Beatle John Lennon, stolen from his widow Yoko Ono in New York in 2006, have been recovered by German police in Berlin. The items - which include two pairs of Lennon's famous circular glasses, three diaries, sheet music and a cigarette case - came to the attention of German police after they were contacted by an administrator handling bankruptcy proceedings for a German auction house. The lawyers who were going through the firm's stock found items from Lennon's estate and brought them to the attention of the authorities, handing them over this July. According to reports, one man has been arrested as part of the investigation, while another individual, reportedly a former employee of Ono, is also thought to be involved. As per a Reuters report, an entry in one of the diaries is Lennon's final diary entry, made on the day he was killed.

(Gibson) The Eagles reissued their classic Hotel California album as a special, 40th anniversary deluxe edition last week, and to this day, the album means a great deal to band members. Reflecting on Hotel California, guitarist Joe Walsh remembers that the guys "knew it was pretty darn good" when they wrapped up recording but had no idea just how good.



"We had no idea it was going to affect that many people," Walsh said in a new interview with the Las Vegas Sun. "It was unheard of. We were amazed. It really turned into a big deal. I'm so proud to have been part of creating that album because a lot of musicians never get to experience that. 'Grateful' is a better word." He continued, "But when we were doing the Eagles documentary, we went into the vault where we tried to keep everything and found a whole concert we recorded we didn't even know we had. So that's part of the big box. It's great to watch. I can't believe how young we are - I don't even remember being that young. But we played our asses off. I think that's the part of the repackaging that makes it juicy."

(Gibson) Oasis founder and Britpop legend Noel Gallagher just released his third solo album Who Built The Moon? In the run up to the album release, Gallagher has released two singles - 'Holy Mountain' and 'Fort Knox.' In recent interviews to promote the album over the last month, Gallagher has detailed how the album came together with producer David Homes at the helm and how Kanye West - that's right - Yeezy himself - influenced the album's second single 'Fort Knox.' Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gallagher said, "On the day that Kanye released that track 'Fade,' it f*****' blew my mind. And I go into the studio and I'm going, 'Wow, have you f*****' heard this Kanye track?' ... I've always loved that track by him called 'Power.'" Gallagher was initially unreceptive to Holmes' suggestion that he try to create something similar, until Holmes persuaded him to write a song that Kanye could guest on. According to Gallagher, "there's no singing on it is we had this idea we were going to send it to Kanye." While it was done as just a joke, in a more recent interview with Noisey, Gallagher has now officially invited Kanye to guest on the song, saying, "If you're listening Kanye, and want to put a little rap on it, be my guest." Read more

(Gibson) If you count yourself among that loyal fan army known as 'Deadheads', expect a windfall this month. From November 22 through December 9, a massive trove of Grateful Dead memorabilia, from the personal collection of their late attorney Hal Kant, is set to be auctioned off. Items on the auction lot include a replica of the band's conference table (12 feet x 4 feet), a series of stage banners from the band's 1989 25th Anniversary tour, painted by the artist Jan Sawka, all-access passes from their many tours, art works by the band's late frontman Jerry Garcia and yes, an invitation to the Valentine's Day '94 wedding of Garcia and Deborah Koons. The items are being put up for auction by Kant's widow, Jesse Kant. Hal Kant was one of the first attorneys to represent artists, instead of the music industry and, in addition to working with the Grateful Dead - they called him "The Czar" - he also represented Janis Joplin, Sonny & Cher, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Captain Beefheart, among others.

(Gibson) We all know Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen is a guitar nut. We also know he has some of the finest vintage Gibsons known to man. But what he doesn't talk about too often is his early days when he was a real guitar trader (of sorts). Nielsen was a huge fan of Jeff Beck in the '60s (and still is!) and says a lot of his inspiration for playing guitar at all comes from the Yardbirds veteran. In an interview with MusicRadar.com, Nielsen explains: "A lot of it comes down to Jeff Beck - he's my favorite because he came up with things no-one else played. I guess that's why I like him so much. I have a lot of Jeff Beck history, even on my phone. There's a picture of my ticket to see him on 11 December 1965 with The Yardbirds. He played about 15 minutes from my house at the Rock River Roller Palace. "You know, I sold Jeff Beck the second Les Paul he ever owned not long after on 4 June 1968. I'm not kidding one ***ing bit! It was a '59 that had a Bigsby on it… If you look close, you can see where it used to be. I traded a Gibson SG and $25 for it. I have pictures of me with him, Buddy Guy and Stevie Ray Vaughan 10 years after selling him that guitar." Read more

(Gibson) In a Facebook post, Neil Young says he will unveil his huge Archives internet project on December 1. It's the same day he releases a new album with Promise Of The Real, The Visitor. Young wrote, "December 1st will be a big day for me. The Visitor will be coming to your town. I will be going to my town. You will be able to hear me and see me. My archive will open on that same day, a place you can visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow. It's the way it's supposed to be. In the beginning, everything is free." Back in August, Young explained that Archives will contain "Every single, recorded track or album I have produced." Using a timeline, visitors will be able to "view all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years. Unreleased album art is simply penciled in so you can where unreleased albums will appear on the timeline, once they are completed."

(Gibson) Warren Haynes may be Marcus King's mentor but that doesn't mean he gets tired of talking him up. In an interview with Music-News.com, Haynes says: "Marcus is quite a phenomenon, and I think he's gonna take the world by storm. You know because there are a lot of great guitar players, even young great guitar players. He was 17 when I first heard him and then when you hear his voice, his voice is beautiful. And then you find out he writes these really soulful deep songs. So he's like a triple threat. You know there are very few people like that that come about that young." Haynes is also encouraged by the wider number of younger guitar players he now hears. "There's a lot of up-and-coming young musicians especially in the jam band scene right now," he says. "There's more promising new talent right now than there was the past 10 years or so... I was getting a bit worried because a lot of the young musicians and singers seem to only be influenced by the previous five or ten years as opposed to 20, 30, 40, 50 years of great music that they should be listening to. Now I think we're getting a lot of young kids that are going all the way back and listening to everything. You know, when you talk to Marcus King, you can talk about Otis Redding or Ray Charles or John Coltrane and you know he's aware of all of them." Read more





(hennemusic) AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young was honored by family, friends and fans during a private funeral service at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, Australia on November 28. ABC News reports Young - who passed away November 18 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with dementia - was remembered as both a legendary guitarist and humble friend by those in attendance. The guitarist's longtime AC/DC bandmates Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd were on hand alongside members of the Australian rock community, including Jimmy Barnes and Rose Tattoo vocalist Angry Anderson as fans lined the streets outside the cathedral. Young's beloved Gretsch guitar, nicknamed "the beast", rested on top of his coffin during the service. Members from Young's family did not speak, but thanked mourners for their support with a statement in a program that included a customized guitar pick as a tribute. "Malcom's family thank you for your love, support and overwhelming outpouring of kindness during this time," read the program insert. "They ask that you remember Malcolm as a man who was generous and had immense talent. His enormous legacy to his family and the music industry worldwide will never be forgotten." The service was followed by a private family burial. Read more

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a snippet of the title track to their forthcoming album, "Firepower", as the first preview of the set ahead of its release next spring. The band are also giving fans the first look at the cover art for their 18th studio record, which was produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom; the project marks the follow-up to 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls." The group will launch "Firepower" on a spring North American tour - with guests Saxon and Black Star Riders - on March 13 in Wilkes Barre, PA. Judas Priest are among the nominees currently under consideration for induction into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees daily until December 5 at rockhall.com as part of creating a "fan's ballot" for Rock Hall voting members. The 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be announced next month and the ceremony will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH on April 14.

(hennemusic) The estate of the late Walter Becker has responded to a lawsuit launched by singer Donald Fagen over the rights to control Steely Dan in the aftermath of the guitarist's passing on September 3 from esophageal cancer. Fagen and Becker's widow, Delia, are reportedly at odds over the status of a 1972 Buy/Sell agreement that stipulated that if a member of Steely Dan quit or died, the band would purchase all of that member's shares in the group. "We believe the agreement to which Mr. Fagen refers in his suit - drafted 45 years ago - was not in effect at the time of Walter's death," a representative for Becker's estate said in a statement. "Mr. Fagen's lawsuit, riddled with half-truths and omissions, misleadingly fails to state that the day after Walter died, Mr. Fagen had his lawyer send a demand letter to Walter's estate, thus beginning a legal campaign against Walter's family immediately after his death. "The misrepresentation that his widow, Ms. Cioffi initiated any litigious action is simply untrue. In our view, Mr. Fagen is unfairly trying to deprive Walter's family of the fruits of their joint labors." "Since Walter's passing, we have endeavored to achieve a compromise with Mr. Fagen," continues the statement. "We were close to a resolution with his longtime counsel who he suddenly fired. We then negotiated in good faith with replacement counsel who Mr. Fagen also fired. Mr. Fagen's third and current lawyer did not even attempt to contact us prior to filing a lawsuit. "While we regret Mr. Fagen's latest actions, we will vigorously defend against his unwarranted and frivolous case." In his lawsuit, Fagen alleges that he received a letter from Becker's estate four days after the guitarist's death stating that the 1972 deal was "of no force or effect", that Delia be appointed a director or officer of Steely Dan, and that she was entitled to 50 percent ownership of the group. Read more

(Gibson) Following the suicides of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell this year, many in the music world have been opening up about mental health. Avenged Sevenfold lead vocalist, M. Shadows, in an interview with NME, discussed his personal battle with depression, especially in the several years after the death of his friend and band mate, Avenged Sevenfold drummer, James "The Rev" Sullivan, in 2009. "All I can say is, I never knew what depression was and you could say the word over and over again to me and I'd never know what the depths of it felt like until I lost Jimmy," Shadows said. "I went through about three years when I couldn't do anything, so I went to go talk to someone and it was the hardest three years of my life." "I would shake at night and have anxiety of anything I was doing, I couldn't sleep, y'know off the wall, random," he added. "But once I'd been through those three years, I would never ever question someone's mental state, because I went through it." Shadows went on to say the "stigma" of mental health is "disheartening," and that, "everyone on this planet goes through things at one point or another, so we just have to be there for each other." "I know how desperate it is and how dark and terrible it is and how you feel like you can't do anything," Shadows said. "Unfortunately, people have to go through that to understand what people are going through." "All I can say to people who don't think depression is a real thing, or say 'just suck it up and get over it' -- they just really have no idea," he said. "You have to give people the benefit of the doubt that they're doing the best they can to get through it." Read more

(Radio.com) (Radio.com) The 2018 Rock On the Range festival lineup has been announced and it's a stacked one. Headliners include Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Alice In Chains. The three-day festival will be held on May 18-20 at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.Maynard James Keenan is set to take the stage twice as he is playing sets with both of his bands, Tool and A Perfect Circle. Additional acts scheduled to play the festival include Godsmack, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Bullet For My Valentine, The Used, Underoath, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, Greta Van Fleet, Yelawolf, Trivium, Body Count, Quicksand, Baroness, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, Anti-Flag, The Bronx, 10 Years, Senses Fail and more. Read more

Of Mice & Men have released a brand new song called "Defy" and have announced they will be hitting the road early next year for a headline tour that will feature support from Blessthefall, Cane Hill, Fire From the Gods, and Mscw. The new song is the title track from the group's forthcoming album which is set to hit stores on January 19th and can be streamed here. Singer and bass player Aaron Pauley had the following to say, "To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song 'Defy' is all about digging your heels in, and being defiant towards feelings of hopelessness, and defining yourself in the process." The headline tour is scheduled to get underway on February 1st in Santa Cruz, CA at Catalyst and will be concluding on March 7th at Soma in San Diego, CA. See the dates and the tracklisting for the new album

(Radio.com) (Radio.com) Bruce Springsteen was born to extend his run on Broadway. Springsteen on Broadway will now run through June 2018, adding a slew of dates to the initial 80 scheduled shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). There is a bit of a catch: "Due to overwhelming participation in the original Onsale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, there will be no additional registration for this extension," reads a statement on Springsteen's website. "Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows." Read more

(Radio.com) (Radio.com) December 2017 is set to be big month of music for Saturday Night Live. The perennial late-night comedy sketch show is set to host U2 (Dec. 2), SZA (Dec. 9) and the Foo Fighters on Dec. 16, which will serve as the year-end holiday episode of the show. The hosts for the SNL episodes will be Saoirse Ronan from the movie Ladybird (December 2), James Franco (December 9) and Kevin Hart (December 16). We're definitely here for a Dave Grohl/Kevin Hart buddy cop skit. See the official announcement tweet from the show

(Gibson) Echo & The Bunnymen had announced a new album and tour. Back in the Eighties, the Liverpool band was at the vanguard of the British post-punk movement, tipped for world domination alongside another young band, U2. Since then, they've released twelve luminous albums and are now set to deliver a thirteenth. Posting on their social media, the band announced the imminent arrival of their newest album, saying, "We're proud to announce our brand new studio album and some very special UK tour dates, culminating at London's Royal Albert Hall! The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon will be released in May 2018 and will feature Bunnymen classics transformed and new songs with strings and things attached." Their tour will see Echo & The Bunnymen tour the UK, playing some of the country's finest venues. The tour kicks off at Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 23rd. Read more

(Radio.com) (Radio.com) Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers had some fun during a recent show after a heckler called out his resemblance to comedian Will Ferrell. The comedic moment happened while Smith was sitting in for a performance at the Musician's Institute in Los Angeles. Smith was introducing a song when the heckler shouted out Ferrell's name, eliciting an instant "Shut up!" from the drummer, who then knocked over a mic stand and stormed offstage. Smith's resemblance to Ferrell is a long-running joke, with the two having a drum battle and hosting a quinceanera for charity together. Smith returned after chants of "We want Chad" rang out through the venue. Accosting the heckler, who turned out to be a fellow drummer and fan. "I'm not Will Ferrell, you idiot!," Smith yelled back, before admitting that he loved it in an NSFW response. Check out video of the incident

(Gibson) It's safe to say the older Noel Gallagher, whose latest album Who Built The Moon? released over the weekend, won't be inviting Radiohead to tour with him. Who would he have instead though? Speaking to Radio X, the former Oasis star revealed that he's very recently - thanks to his kids - become a fan of viral grime entertainer Big Shaq. The rapping alter ego of comedian Michael Dapaah, Big Shaq became massive online with the release of the song 'Man's Not Hot', an urban ditty about the fact that he never wants to take off his jacket. Talking about how he discovered Big Shaq, Gallagher said, "I came back from New York the other day and I was in the kitchen with my two lads…I told one of them to take his hoodie off while he's having his lunch. He said - and I'd never heard it before - he said, 'Man's not hot'." Naturally, Gallagher didn't have the foggiest what his young (and obviously more connected) son was on about. "I was like, what? And he went, 'Mans not hot.' And I went, 'Who's not hot?'. And he went 'Man'." Now, however, the Brit-pop pioneer is a huge Big Shaq fan, calling him, "the funniest thing I've ever seen on the internet." When asked if he'd consider touring with him, Gallagher said, "Oh, I'd love to. If you're listening Michael, get in touch we'll do some gigs, it'll be amazing!" Read more

(Gibson) Earlier this month Neil Young confirmed that the Dec. 1 release of his latest studio album, The Visitor, would be accompanied by the online release of his "complete works." Now comes word that on that same day (Friday, Dec. 1), the veteran rocker will live-stream a concert performance from his native Canada. Set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time, the concert will be accessible around the world via CTV.ca. This new effort, The Visitor becomes the second album that Young has made with Promise of the Real, the California-based band featuring Willie Nelson's son, Lukas Nelson. According to a press release, Young "was ready to take a musical journey on his new album … like he had never taken before.... By the end of the recording sessions, he knew he'd made his most diverse album going all the way back to Harvest in 1972."

As Eyes Set To Kill prepare to hit the road this week for a winter tour they have released a brand music video for their latest single "Break" which is their first new track since their 2013 album "Masks". The new clip can be streamed here and frontman Alexis Rodriguez had this to say about the song, "Putting yourself out there and staying true to your inner artist is always a challenge and is especially difficult when outside influences push you to be something you're not. Break is about that point in your life that you've had enough and don't want to be consumed or controlled by negative energy. "I wanted the normal interpretation of "the breaking point" to be renewed and actually portrayed as a positive realization and new beginning. It's about accepting who you are and welcoming changes without letting them break you down." Fans can catch the band on the road as part of the New Years Resolution West Coast Tour with Dayshell which is kicking off on Wednesday (November 29th) in Fresno at Strummers. See the dates

The 50th anniversary of The Doors sophomore album "Strange Days" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details: The episode features a look back at a mind-expanding conversation with co-founder songwriter, keyboardist, the late Ray Manzarek. By 1967's all too brief 'Summer of Love', The Doors had found themselves at the top of the charts with "Light My Fire" from their debut album. In the ensuing nine months, life in America had changed from, as Jim Morrison would coin it, "casual joys", to sheer social chaos with the escalating Viet Nam War, race riots and soon assassinations. The Doors were now mirroring the upheaval for a whole generation of youth poetically linking the day's events to the greater meaning of life. The late Ray Manzarek remembers the period that would inspire the Strange Days album's classic songs "People Are Strange", "Love Me Two Times", "Moonlight Drive", "You're Lost Little Girl" and the epic "When the Music's Over" with In The Studio host Redbeard. Ray Manzarek says, "Vietnam was happening, social chaos was happening, black people weren't able to eat at restaurants with white people, big deal, they couldn't ride a bus, are you insane? What's going on?... So the social protest was definitely happening. In Vietnam guys were starting to get slaughtered. It was serious, there were no more advisers, we were starting to send troops over there and that was young men off the streets. Things were starting to get really kinda heavy in America and Strange Days definitely reflects that." Stream the full episode

(Gibson) Music legend Eric Clapton has been announced as the fourth headliner of the annual British Summer Time - Hyde Park concert series. Each summer, the festival takes place over two successive weekends at London's iconic Hyde Park, with each day headlined by a different world-famous performer. Headliners announced for the 2018 edition so far are Roger Waters, Michael Bublé and Bruno Mars. Eric Clapton will headline the festival on Sunday, July 8 and will be supported by Santana, Steve Winwood (Clapton's former bandmate in Blind Faith) and Gary Clark Jr. Talking about the upcoming concert, his first since playing the venue in 2008, Clapton said, "I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past," says Eric, "and I'm really looking forward to playing there again - the whole atmosphere is very special." Read more

(Radio.com) (Radio.com) OK GO have created some of the most ambitious, unforgettable videos of all time for their track "Obsession," which comes off of the group's latest album Hungry Ghosts. Their new clip for "Obsession" uses the tactile charms of laser printers to create a dynamic backdrop. The four band members stand, dance and nail complicated choreography in front of dozens of printers that feed white and colored paper into the shot. The resulting effect is walls of solid color, intricate designs and, ultimately, photo-realistic scenes. As each backdrop refreshes itself, the sheets of printer paper fall to the ground. At the end of the video, the four members of OK GO are lifted into the air by harnesses and appear to be flying over a Google Earth display. The video comes with a disclaimer that all paper printed in the video was recycled. Watch OK GO's video for "Obsession"

They Might Be Giants have announced that they will be hitting the road next fall for a European tour in support of their forthcoming album that will include 6 UK shows. The group will be launching the tour to promote their brand new studio album "I Like Fun", which is set to be released on January 19th. They are giving fans an early taste with the release of the song "I Left My Body". Stream it here. The trek will also mark the historic first performance from the band at the prestigious Barbican Centre in London. The tour will be kicking off on September 21st in Leeds and will wrap up on October 6th in Dublin. See the dates







Share this article



Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

Add the Day in Rock to your site, blog or social media page