Harry Styles Leaves One Direction For Hollywood Rumor 2016 In Review

At the time, Styles had dropped the band's management team to sign with CAA. Now, those rumors are starting to make sense, but Styles may not necessarily be thinking solo music project. It sounds as though the singer has Hollywood in his sights.

Deadline reports that Christopher Nolan offered Styles a role in his upcoming action adventure film Dunkirk. Not much is known about the role Styles was reportedly offered, though what we do know about Dunkirk is that it will focus on the evacuation during World War II that saved 300,000 Allied soldiers' lives. Read the original report here.