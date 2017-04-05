Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video

Halsey and Sing J Lee (CHVRCHES/Muse/Years & Years) co-directed the new video which was filmed in Mexico City. Halsey had this to say about the new clip:"The video for 'Now Or Never' (my directorial debut!) is one part in the center of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart.

"On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers, but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers." Watch it here.