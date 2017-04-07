Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film

The new double album features two parts. The first is entitled "Death" and features the traditional Melvins brand of rock and the second is called "Love" and is the score to the forthcoming short film which was directed by Jesse Nieminen.

The band self produced the new album and recruited special guest appearances from The Pixies' Joey Santiago, Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy's Teri Gender Bender and That Dog's Anna Waronker.

Melvins' Buzz Osborne had this to say, "This was a huge undertaking. All three things: the album, the soundtrack and the film are benchmarks for us." and drummer Dale Crover added, "A Walk With Love and Death is one giant, dark, moody, psychotic head trip! Not for the faint of heart. You'll sleep with the lights on after listening."

The short film release date is still to be announced but the band is giving fans a short preview via a trailer, which is streaming here.

return with a double album, A Walk With Love and Death, on July 7 via Ipecac Recordings.

A Walk With Love and Death track list:

[Love]

Aim High

QueenPowderParty

StreetLevelSt.Paul

TheHiddenJoice

GiveItToMe

ChickenButt

EatYourselfOut

Scooba

HalfwaytotheBakersfieldMall

PacoimaNormal

ParkHead

T-Burg

TrackStar

TheA**holeBastard

[Death]

BlackHeath

Sober-delic(acidonly)

Euthanasia

What'sWrongWithYou

EdgartheElephant

ChristHammer

FlamingCreature

CactusParty

CardboroNegro