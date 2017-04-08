Ed Sheeran Plans To Release Music From His Ghana Trip

"We made a bunch of music, one song made the album then there's more coming out," Sheeran told The Sun. 'There's actually a full song being released with me, Fuse and R2Bees."

In January, he recalled those studio sessions while guest hosting BBC Radio 1. "They drink this thing called Shocker, and I won't tell you what is in it, but there is a lot of stuff in it," he said. "They drink that while they are in the studio and just go nuts the whole time. They just play this song on repeat full volume. That was probably the most fun I've had making a song." Read more here.