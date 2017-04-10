|
Les Paul Exhibit Returning To NY Guitar Show
.
(REPR) The Les Paul Exhibit will be making its return to The NY Guitar Show & Exposition later this month, following its appearance in 2015, organizer have revealed. This year's event will be taking place at the Freeport Recreation Center Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 in Freeport, Long Island. We were sent the following details: Folks attending the show in 2015 had a ball actually plugging in and playing Les' own personal guitars, amps and gizmos/gadgets, and had the privilege of jamming with the incomparable Lou Pallo, the man of a million chords. The Les Paul Program curated by Jim Wysocki, longtime friend of Les Paul's, will have several guitars & inventions from Les Paul's actual collection. Photographs with the guitars will be allowed as well as being able to plug them in and play. The exhibit will also have one of the first reel to reel tape machines from Les Paul's 8 track machines! There will be a large display of inventions and gadgets which helped launch the new sound of the 40's and 50's. The first sound on sound disks will also be on hand to view. So much history to touch and see which will be well worth the visit to the show! New for this year's show will be Les Paul's Railroad Track experiment. In 1928, Les had the idea of amplifying his guitar; however he needed a dense material. He attempted to fill an acoustic guitar with rags, etc. with no success. He realized the densest material was right in his front yard. The Rail yard! With his two friends he "borrowed" a 2 foot piece of rail and suspended a string across the rail. Using the earpiece from his telephone and his mother's radio he was able to produce a sound with sustain and no feedback.
REPR submitted this story.
