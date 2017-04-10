|
Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10
.
Mike + The Mechanics scored a No. 6 debut on the UK iTunes album chart upon the release of their brand new studio effort "Let Me Fly", which hit stores last Friday. Stateside, the album entered the U.S. iTunes rock chart at No. 23. The record is the second release featuring the lineup of band leader Mike Rutherford and Luke Juby, Gary Wallis, Anthony Drennan, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar. The Genesis star reflected on the differences between their last album "The Road" and this new effort, "The Road didn't move anyone's world as we made it just after we'd met. We've learned to play together now. "For me, it's about proving I can write a good song, but the older you get, the less you let yourself off with 'it's not bad', the less you pretend and the tougher you are on yourself. "The hardest part of the whole process is staying relevant, but anyone who says success doesn't matter is a liar: what you really want is people to like it. Then you feel it's all been worth it. It's as simple as that. Oh and my wife loves it, more than she's loved an album of mine for a while! Trust me, that's a really good sign." Mike + The Mechanics have announced dates in the U.S. and Europe to promote the new album. They will be kicking things off in Asbury Park on April 21st. Mike + The Mechanics Tour Dates:
Stateside, the album entered the U.S. iTunes rock chart at No. 23. The record is the second release featuring the lineup of band leader Mike Rutherford and Luke Juby, Gary Wallis, Anthony Drennan, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar.
The Genesis star reflected on the differences between their last album "The Road" and this new effort, "The Road didn't move anyone's world as we made it just after we'd met. We've learned to play together now.
"For me, it's about proving I can write a good song, but the older you get, the less you let yourself off with 'it's not bad', the less you pretend and the tougher you are on yourself.
"The hardest part of the whole process is staying relevant, but anyone who says success doesn't matter is a liar: what you really want is people to like it. Then you feel it's all been worth it. It's as simple as that. Oh and my wife loves it, more than she's loved an album of mine for a while! Trust me, that's a really good sign."
Mike + The Mechanics have announced dates in the U.S. and Europe to promote the new album. They will be kicking things off in Asbury Park on April 21st.
Mike + The Mechanics Tour Dates:
• Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie
• Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post
• Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction
• Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour
• Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment
• A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show
• Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song
• Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'Born To Live'
• Stevie Van Zandt Announce First Solo Album In 18 Years
• Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'
• Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood Anniversary Edition Announced
• Warrant Streaming New song 'Devil Dancer'
• Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10
• Dan Patlansky Goes Behind The Scenes Of New Single 'Sonnova Faith'
• The Sword Announce Their First Live Album
• Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness
• Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album
• Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour
• Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'
• Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville
• Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series
• Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup
• Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'
• Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial
• Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day
• The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming
• Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated
• Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee
• Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'
• Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.