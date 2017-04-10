Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10
04-10-2017
.
Mike The Mechanics

Mike + The Mechanics scored a No. 6 debut on the UK iTunes album chart upon the release of their brand new studio effort "Let Me Fly", which hit stores last Friday.

Stateside, the album entered the U.S. iTunes rock chart at No. 23. The record is the second release featuring the lineup of band leader Mike Rutherford and Luke Juby, Gary Wallis, Anthony Drennan, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar.

The Genesis star reflected on the differences between their last album "The Road" and this new effort, "The Road didn't move anyone's world as we made it just after we'd met. We've learned to play together now.

"For me, it's about proving I can write a good song, but the older you get, the less you let yourself off with 'it's not bad', the less you pretend and the tougher you are on yourself.

"The hardest part of the whole process is staying relevant, but anyone who says success doesn't matter is a liar: what you really want is people to like it. Then you feel it's all been worth it. It's as simple as that. Oh and my wife loves it, more than she's loved an album of mine for a while! Trust me, that's a really good sign."

Mike + The Mechanics have announced dates in the U.S. and Europe to promote the new album. They will be kicking things off in Asbury Park on April 21st.

Mike + The Mechanics Tour Dates:
21 Apr - House of Independents; Asbury Park, NJ, US
23 Apr - Highline Ballroom; New York, NY, US
25 Jun - Aviva Stadium; Dublin, Ireland
30 Jun - Barclaycard British Summer Time 2017; London, UK
01 Sep - Amager Bio; Copenhagen, Denmark
03 Sep - Ice Krakow Congress Centre; Krakow, Poland
05 Sep - Vienna Arena (Arena Wien); Vienna, Austria
06 Sep - Lucerna Music Bar; Prague, Czech Republic
07 Sep - Alter Schlachthof; Dresden, Germany
07 Sep - Augusta Raurica; Augst, Switzerland
09 Sep - Montforthaus Feldkirch; Feldkirch, Austria
09 Sep - Augusta Raurica; Augst, Switzerland
10 Sep - Augusta Raurica; Augst, Switzerland
11 Sep - Alcatraz; Milan, Italy
13 Sep - Het Depot; Leuven, Belgium
14 Sep - Melkweg; Amsterdam, Netherlands
15 Sep - La Cigale; Paris, France
17 Sep - Muffathalle; Munich, Germany
18 Sep - Halle 45; Mainz, Germany
20 Sep - Lichtburg Essen; Essen, Germany
21 Sep - Columbiahalle; Berlin, Germany
22 Sep - Haus Auensee; Leipzig, Germany
24 Sep - Gloria Theater; Cologne, Germany
25 Sep - Mozartsaal Im Rosengarten; Mannheim, Germany
26 Sep - Theaterhaus; Stuttgart, Germany
28 Sep - Theater am Aegi; Hannover, Germany
29 Sep - Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal; Hamburg, Germany
30 Sep - Stadthalle Magdeburg; Magdeburg, Germany

advertisement

Mike The Mechanics Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mike The Mechanics T-shirts and Posters

More Mike The Mechanics News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Mike + The Mechanics Announce New Album 'Let Me Fly'

Mike + The Mechanics Launching North American Tour


More Stories for Mike The Mechanics

Mike The Mechanics Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall- Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie- Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves- more

AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Page Too:
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online- Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness- Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album- more

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial- Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day- The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line- more

50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour- Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case- Radiohead Play Rarity At Recent Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction

Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'Born To Live'

Stevie Van Zandt Announce First Solo Album In 18 Years

Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'

Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood Anniversary Edition Announced

Warrant Streaming New song 'Devil Dancer'

Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Dan Patlansky Goes Behind The Scenes Of New Single 'Sonnova Faith'

The Sword Announce Their First Live Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online

Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness

Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album

Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour

Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'

Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville

Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series

Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'

Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial

Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming

Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated

Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.