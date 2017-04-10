Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Stateside, the album entered the U.S. iTunes rock chart at No. 23. The record is the second release featuring the lineup of band leader Mike Rutherford and Luke Juby, Gary Wallis, Anthony Drennan, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar.

The Genesis star reflected on the differences between their last album "The Road" and this new effort, "The Road didn't move anyone's world as we made it just after we'd met. We've learned to play together now.

"For me, it's about proving I can write a good song, but the older you get, the less you let yourself off with 'it's not bad', the less you pretend and the tougher you are on yourself.

"The hardest part of the whole process is staying relevant, but anyone who says success doesn't matter is a liar: what you really want is people to like it. Then you feel it's all been worth it. It's as simple as that. Oh and my wife loves it, more than she's loved an album of mine for a while! Trust me, that's a really good sign."

Mike + The Mechanics have announced dates in the U.S. and Europe to promote the new album. They will be kicking things off in Asbury Park on April 21st.

Mike + The Mechanics Tour Dates:

21 Apr - House of Independents; Asbury Park, NJ, US

23 Apr - Highline Ballroom; New York, NY, US

25 Jun - Aviva Stadium; Dublin, Ireland

30 Jun - Barclaycard British Summer Time 2017; London, UK

01 Sep - Amager Bio; Copenhagen, Denmark

03 Sep - Ice Krakow Congress Centre; Krakow, Poland

05 Sep - Vienna Arena (Arena Wien); Vienna, Austria

06 Sep - Lucerna Music Bar; Prague, Czech Republic

07 Sep - Alter Schlachthof; Dresden, Germany

07 Sep - Augusta Raurica; Augst, Switzerland

09 Sep - Montforthaus Feldkirch; Feldkirch, Austria

09 Sep - Augusta Raurica; Augst, Switzerland

10 Sep - Augusta Raurica; Augst, Switzerland

11 Sep - Alcatraz; Milan, Italy

13 Sep - Het Depot; Leuven, Belgium

14 Sep - Melkweg; Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 Sep - La Cigale; Paris, France

17 Sep - Muffathalle; Munich, Germany

18 Sep - Halle 45; Mainz, Germany

20 Sep - Lichtburg Essen; Essen, Germany

21 Sep - Columbiahalle; Berlin, Germany

22 Sep - Haus Auensee; Leipzig, Germany

24 Sep - Gloria Theater; Cologne, Germany

25 Sep - Mozartsaal Im Rosengarten; Mannheim, Germany

26 Sep - Theaterhaus; Stuttgart, Germany

28 Sep - Theater am Aegi; Hannover, Germany

29 Sep - Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal; Hamburg, Germany

30 Sep - Stadthalle Magdeburg; Magdeburg, Germany