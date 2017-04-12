D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

The RIAA has certified that D.R.A.M.'s 2016 debut album "Big Baby D.R.A.M." as gold, which means that it has sold over 500,000 copies in the United States.

The effort includes his five million selling multi-platinum single "Broccoli" featuring Lil Yachy. The track has been nominated for three Billboard Music Awards including Top Rap Song," "Top Rap Collaboration" and "Top Streaming Song (Audio)."

Fans in southern California will be able to celebrate with him this Friday (April 14th) when he takes the stage for the first weekend of the Coachella festival and the second weekend on April 21st.