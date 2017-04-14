|
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall
.
Journey guitarist Neal Schon believes he knows why Steve Perry decided not to perform with the band during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame last week. Steve Perry did attend the ceremony and accepted the honor but opted not to reunite with the band on stage. Schon spoke to Rolling Stone about the memorable night and during the interview we asked if he had read the tabloid reports that surfaced ahead of the event that claimed Perry planned to perform with them. Schon responded, "I couldn't help it. My phone was blowing up. I was on the phone with management. I was talking to them and they were kind of puzzled too since they hadn't heard anything from his manager, and his manager didn't know anything about it. After that they just made a statement saying he was just showing up to accept the award. Knowing everything else and how he was feeling – he was very emotional too – it's understandable to me that he wouldn't want to sing. It was just highly emotional." In the follow-up question he was asked if he had hoped that Steve would change his mind about performing and Neal answered, "I wasn't even thinking like that. To me, the main thing with Steve is that we were always great friends and music was kind of always there, but right now we haven't seen each other in so long. I'm just looking forward to getting reacquainted with the guy and be his friend. That's where I'm at." Watch video of the induction and performance here.
Steve Perry did attend the ceremony and accepted the honor but opted not to reunite with the band on stage. Schon spoke to Rolling Stone about the memorable night and during the interview we asked if he had read the tabloid reports that surfaced ahead of the event that claimed Perry planned to perform with them.
Schon responded, "I couldn't help it. My phone was blowing up. I was on the phone with management. I was talking to them and they were kind of puzzled too since they hadn't heard anything from his manager, and his manager didn't know anything about it. After that they just made a statement saying he was just showing up to accept the award. Knowing everything else and how he was feeling – he was very emotional too – it's understandable to me that he wouldn't want to sing. It was just highly emotional."
In the follow-up question he was asked if he had hoped that Steve would change his mind about performing and Neal answered, "I wasn't even thinking like that. To me, the main thing with Steve is that we were always great friends and music was kind of always there, but right now we haven't seen each other in so long. I'm just looking forward to getting reacquainted with the guy and be his friend. That's where I'm at." Watch video of the induction and performance here.
• Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland
• Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction
• Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'
• Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year
• David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual
• Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast
• Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video
• Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic
• Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour
• Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced
• Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue
• All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'
• Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils
• The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'
• Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio
• Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video
• Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle
• Shania Twain Announces She Will Joining 'The Voice'
• Ed Sheeran Settles $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit
• Loretta Lynn Announces New Album 'Wouldn't It Be Great'
• John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Tribute Charlie Murphy
• Nav Recruits Drake and The Weeknd For 'Good For It' Video
• MTV Tap Ludacris to Host 'Fear Factor' Reboot
• Blake Shelton Does Surprise Performance At Grand Ole Opry
• Chance the Rapper Plans Special Birthday Bash For Charity
• Miley Cyrus' 'Dead Petz' Album Finally Released To Streaming Services
• Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert
• Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online
• The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'
• Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.