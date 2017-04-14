Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall
04-14-2017
.
Journey

Journey guitarist Neal Schon believes he knows why Steve Perry decided not to perform with the band during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame last week.

Steve Perry did attend the ceremony and accepted the honor but opted not to reunite with the band on stage. Schon spoke to Rolling Stone about the memorable night and during the interview we asked if he had read the tabloid reports that surfaced ahead of the event that claimed Perry planned to perform with them.

Schon responded, "I couldn't help it. My phone was blowing up. I was on the phone with management. I was talking to them and they were kind of puzzled too since they hadn't heard anything from his manager, and his manager didn't know anything about it. After that they just made a statement saying he was just showing up to accept the award. Knowing everything else and how he was feeling – he was very emotional too – it's understandable to me that he wouldn't want to sing. It was just highly emotional."

In the follow-up question he was asked if he had hoped that Steve would change his mind about performing and Neal answered, "I wasn't even thinking like that. To me, the main thing with Steve is that we were always great friends and music was kind of always there, but right now we haven't seen each other in so long. I'm just looking forward to getting reacquainted with the guy and be his friend. That's where I'm at." Watch video of the induction and performance here.

advertisement

Journey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Journey T-shirts and Posters

More Journey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall

Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall

Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall

Rock Hall Announce ELO, Journey Presenters and Prince Tribute

Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More

Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg

BJ The Chicago Kid Talks His Amazing Journey On Rap Radar

Journey's Neal Schon Talks Rock Hall Induction, New Projects


More Stories for Journey

Journey Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Page Too:
Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details- Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video- Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle- more

Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert- Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online- The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'- more

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland

Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual

Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast

Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video

Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic

Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour

Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio

• more

Page Too News Stories
Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details

Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video

Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle

Shania Twain Announces She Will Joining 'The Voice'

Ed Sheeran Settles $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit

Loretta Lynn Announces New Album 'Wouldn't It Be Great'

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Tribute Charlie Murphy

Nav Recruits Drake and The Weeknd For 'Good For It' Video

MTV Tap Ludacris to Host 'Fear Factor' Reboot

Blake Shelton Does Surprise Performance At Grand Ole Opry

Chance the Rapper Plans Special Birthday Bash For Charity

Miley Cyrus' 'Dead Petz' Album Finally Released To Streaming Services

Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'

Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.