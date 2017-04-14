Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Steve Perry did attend the ceremony and accepted the honor but opted not to reunite with the band on stage. Schon spoke to Rolling Stone about the memorable night and during the interview we asked if he had read the tabloid reports that surfaced ahead of the event that claimed Perry planned to perform with them.

Schon responded, "I couldn't help it. My phone was blowing up. I was on the phone with management. I was talking to them and they were kind of puzzled too since they hadn't heard anything from his manager, and his manager didn't know anything about it. After that they just made a statement saying he was just showing up to accept the award. Knowing everything else and how he was feeling – he was very emotional too – it's understandable to me that he wouldn't want to sing. It was just highly emotional."

In the follow-up question he was asked if he had hoped that Steve would change his mind about performing and Neal answered, "I wasn't even thinking like that. To me, the main thing with Steve is that we were always great friends and music was kind of always there, but right now we haven't seen each other in so long. I'm just looking forward to getting reacquainted with the guy and be his friend. That's where I'm at." Watch video of the induction and performance here.