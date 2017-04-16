Haim Billboards Pop Up In Cities Across The World

Mysterious billboards have now appeared around London, Berlin, L.A. and Sydney featuring the three sisters looking stylish and windswept against a cityscape.

Fans still might not know what's coming for them, but whatever it is, the promotion is dialing up. Haim are set to play some festival dates this year -- including Reading and Leeds in the UK They're reportedly working with Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) on the new album.

Haim's label Polydor shared a photo of the billboard alongside the caption 'NEW HAIM COMING'. See the billboard here.