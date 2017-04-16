Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again

Schon tells Rolling Stone that he and Perry spent time together backstage at the event earlier this week: "We hung out in his room for 10, 15 minutes. None of that stuff was planned, the hug, none of it."

He said that he'd support Perry if he toured for his long-anticipated solo album, and wouldn't mind if he did Journey songs on his own. "He owns the songs as much as we do. He helped build them, wrote them, sang them, cemented them in cement in everyone's hearts and minds and souls."

He also noted that he'd like to work with Perry in the studio again: "Not necessarily Journey, something more bluesy more R&B-ish, soul." Read more here.