Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music

"I played [Ed] a few songs after the album was finished. I didn't see him for a bit because I was away," Styles said. "He didn't say that he didn't like any but he did like one song that isn't on the album. So I did have a bit of a minute of 'like hmmm no but''"

Styles also revealed a special birthday gift from Adele. "For my 21st she gave me one of her albums, 21, and said 'I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck,'" he recalled, "and I was like, 'geez.'" Read more here.