Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video

The new video can be streamed here. The album was recorded primarily by Kotzen as a one-man band. He explains, "It's really not deliberate when the record is finished and suddenly I'm the only performer on it.

"It actually comes out of my process of writing and documenting my ideas. It started back in the late-'80s when I had a makeshift studio in my parents' barn. I grew up fairly isolated, and I soon realized in order to get this music out of my head and onto a format where I could listen to it, I'd have to figure out how to do it alone."

Fans can catch Richie on the road this spring for his U.S. Salting Earth Tour which will be kicking off this Friday, April 21st in Agoura Hills, CA at the Canyon Club.

Richie Kotzen Tour Dates:

4/21 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon Club

4/22 Pasadena, CA The Rose

4/23 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

4/26 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

4/28 Las Vegas, NV Vamp'd

4/29 Scottsdale, AZ BLK Live

5/1 Denver, CO Oriental Theatre

5/3 Moline, IA Rascal's Live

5/4 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

5/5 Westland, MI The Token Lounge

5/7 Whitesburg, KY Appalshop Theater

5/9 Pittsburgh, PA Altar Bar

5/10 Lancaster, PA Tellus360

5/11 New York, NY B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

5/13 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

5/14 New Hope, PA Havana New Hope

5/17 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café

5/18 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theater

5/21 Atlanta, GA City Winery

5/22 Nashville, TN City Winery

5/24 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

5/25 Houston, TX Dosey Doe