Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show

The singer was joined by a group of backing musicians that included bandmate and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, who was recently inducted into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam.

The tune is the title track to the forthcoming feature film of the same name directed by Terry George and starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon in a love triangle drama set against the 1914 Armenian genocide.

"As humans, we have a tremendous capacity to trudge ahead in our lives and not look at the difficult and challenging moments… but I think it's important," explains Cornell. "Educating ourselves on the past is the best way to understand the present and avoid future atrocities by understanding and intervening. We must educate and stand as one to combat this fear and violence, and as citizens of the world, work to protect each other's human rights." Watch the Tonight Show performance here.