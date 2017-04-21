Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart

Billboard reports the only single released from "Led Zeppelin III" debuts on the Hot Rock Songs chart at No. 16 with 7,000 downloads sold in the week ending April 13, according to Nielsen Music, while also re-entering the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1. "Immigrant Song" originally peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1970 while the album went on to US sales of more than 6 million copies

In theaters on November 3 and directed by Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" sees Thor held captive on the planet Sakaar without his hammer while he must win a gladiatorial duel against old friend the Hulk in order to return to Asgard in time to stop Hela and the impending Ragnarök from ending civilization there. Watch the trailer here.