Robert Plant Taking Part In An Evening With Andy Taylor

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will be taking part in 'An Evening With Andy Taylor & Special Guests' at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, UK to raise funds for the Cancer Awareness Trust.

The special event will be led by iconic Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who revealed in 2022, on the eve of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, that he was battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Andy shared some details about the event as well as revealed a competition for a fan can win special access to the event that will be limited to just 100 donor attendees. Taylor wrote via social media, "Over recent months, it's been a real honour & lifesaver working with Professor Sir Chris Evans & CAT - The Cancer Awareness Trust... Having such a transformative journey, one where the generosity of spirt has carried me to a better place, enlightened me as to what my better purpose can be, now that I have some life back, which is bloody amazing by the way.

"On 21 October I've put together a bespoke event solely to raise money for The Cancer Awareness Trust, money that will go directly into patient care, the type of care I've received. The show is a private event, hosted by Soho Farmhouse, with 100 donor attendees.

"Therefore - We've created a fantastic competition, (for a nominal entry sum), where you can win 2 VIP meet, greet & mingle tickets, with hotels, food, plonk & a show from the most eclectic cast I've had the pleasure to work with.

Katherine Ryan, Robert Plant, Ella Henderson, Nina Nannar, Andrew Ridgley & one helluva a band, where our collective aim is to raise the roof of awareness & soak the place with donations !!!

"We're also auctioning work from Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Mr Doodle and others via a live global auction brought to you by The Fine Art Auction Channel and hosted by the renowned Richard English.

"To enter please follow the link here & whoever wins, we'll see you at the event, which runs from 7pm till "very later" way past my new bedtime - well !!!"

Related Stories

Duran Duran Debut New Single 'Black Moonlight' Featuring Andy Taylor

Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert Following Andy Taylor's Diagnosis

Andy Taylor Missed Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle (2022 In Review)

Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle

More Andy Taylor News