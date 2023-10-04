.

Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

10-04-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl broke into an unexpected partial cover of the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway To Heaven" during the band's headline set at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Ca.

The band's performance was reportedly halted while an audience member was receiving medical attention. Grohl asked from the stage, "Should I stop playing while you take care of that? Go take care of that. I'll play something while you do that."

He then began playing the intro to the famed Led Zeppelin classic and then asked "Did you figure that sh*t out or do I have to play f***ing 'Stairway to Heaven'?. Cause I'll f***ing play this motherf***er, you know that, right?"

He continued to play past the first verse of the song and then said, "Is that situation figured out? Great. Thank God, 'cause that's a f***ing long-ass song.

"It gets awkward when it speeds up. Like you're making out, and all of a sudden it speeds up and you're like, 'What do I do with my girlfriend at this f***ing dance now?'"

The band then fired into their final songs of the night, "Best of You" and "Everlong." Check out fan filmed video below:

Related Stories
Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing at All Stadium Tour

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic

Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

More Foo Fighters News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer- Staind Tops Rock Chart- The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn'- KISS- more

Day In Country

Morgan Evans Shares Recap of Blockbuster Australian Tour- Thomas Rhett Wraps Up HOME TEAM 23 Tour In Nashville- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Firefall - Friends & Family

On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey

Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)

Latest News

Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

Betraying The Martyrs Announce Break Up With Final Video

Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Album

Unreleased Gram Parsons Live LP Being Released For Record Store Day

Rudy Sarzo Reflects On Working With Randy Rhoads

TesseracT Share 'Echoes' Visualizer

Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show