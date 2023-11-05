Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam

Video still

Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page shared online about his surprise performance at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he inducted Link Wray and took the stage for a surprise performance of Wray's "Rumble".

Page wrote on Facebook, "I was asked to induct Link Wray into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame @rockhall; a guitarist, instrumentalist and songwriter that I'd admired from the very first taste of the Rumble.

"I first heard it when I was 14, roaring from a jukebox in my hometown of Epsom. As a guitar instrumental the attitude of it was totally unique in its mystery, imagination and execution - it had a profound effect on me.

"Link Wray and Rumble stand alone at the pinnacle in the world of instrumentals and I was thrilled to stand on stage in New York with drummer Anton Fig and bassist Tim Givens at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame last night to induct one of my heroes."

Acclaimed drummer Anton Fig also took social media to share his excitement about taking part in the jam. He tweeted, "Having played and recorded with Link so many times in the 80's, I was honored to be asked to be in this band. And of course with Jimmy Page - it was a dream come true! He approached this with such reverence and humility - it was an absolute thrill to be up there behind him!"

Watch a clip of the jam here.

