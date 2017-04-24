Brad Paisley's 'Love And War' Featuring Mick Jagger, Others Streaming

Proving that he is still willing to take risks musically, the country superstar enlisted Mick Jagger for 'Drive of Shame." In addition, Paisley collaborated with one of Justin Timberlake's favorite producers, Timbaland, on 'Grey Goose Chase."

The country artist teamed up with country legend Bill Anderson for 'Dying to See Her," and John Fogerty for the title track, 'Love And War." Stream the album here.