Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'So Many Summers'

Single art

(UMG Nashville) Country music superstar Brad Paisley is premiering a new song across all digital platforms, "So Many Summers." Written by Brad, Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, "So Many Summers" is the second song off his to-be-released album Son of The Mountains. It will be Brad's first album with Universal Music Group Nashville. Get "So Many Summers" HERE.

Bob Oermann for MusicRow Magazine proclaims, "Live it up and have a good time, because you only get so many summers. 'Swing for the fence, jump in the water ...and tell her you love her.' A word of wisdom from the senior citizen at the playground. And it RAWKS. Play this on repeat."

Brad will perform the new song and several of his hits for television audiences as part of his appearance on the Today Show's Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14.

"So Many Summers" is the follow up to the poignant "Same Here," with special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, released in February on the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Proceeds from the song go to UNITED24 for their 'Rebuild Ukraine' program where Brad serves as an Ambassador. Donate to UNITED24 HERE.

Up next, Brad will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper. The downtown event will present one of the country's largest July 4th fireworks show synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony, and will feature charitable partner The Store. This is Brad's second time headlining Let Freedom Sing! and the first time the city has requested a previous performer play again.

On July 5, Brad, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies will present a SOLD-OUT "Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without" at Zanies in Nashville. The evening will include Nate Bargatze and will feature a night of improv with Brad, Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Kevin Nealon and Groundlings Alumni. Proceeds from the event will go to The Store.

Related Stories

Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert

Brad Paisley Releasing First Song Under New Universal Music Group Nashville Deal

Singled Out: Branden Martin's Low Moaning Song

Music Festivals Return With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan

More Brad Paisley News