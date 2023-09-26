Brad Paisley To Debut New Songs With YouTube Live Stream Event

() Country music global superstar Brad Paisley is set to release new music later this week and will premiere the music videos ahead of the launch with an exclusive YouTube Live stream event set for Friday, September 29 at 12 Noon CT.

The Exclusive YouTube Live Stream Event will feature Brad Paisley and Journalist Chris Willman, Variety debuting music videos for "Son Of The Mountains" and "The Medicine Will".

Paisley has shared a trailer for "Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks", which can be streamed below:

