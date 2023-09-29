Brad Paisley Shares Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks

(UMG Nashville) Brad Paisley is releasing the first four songs off his upcoming album Son Of The Mountains together today for the first time with Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks.

Brad wants listeners to experience these four songs in this specific sequencing to help paint the journey involved in writing the music for this record. An album whom Brad says, "doesn't shy away from reflecting real life and real situations going on in America and in our world today. This is what I think country music is about, which is truth."

Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks is available now and includes the previously released tracks "Same Here" featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "So Many Summers" plus the newly released title track "Son Of The Mountains" and "The Medicine Will." The full studio album is anticipated for release in early 2024. Brad spoke with Variety about the new music.

Brad will premiere the music videos in a live stream event today in partnership with YouTube and journalist Chris Willman of Variety. Watch below at 12 noon CT.

Each of the new songs released today, "Son Of The Mountains" and "The Medicine Will," are representations of the Appalachian region including Brad's home state of West Virginia, reflections of the beautiful and the painful. Brad has created poignant videos, directed by Jim Shea and edited by Brad himself, to encapsulate the sentiment of each song. "Son Of The Mountains" recording and video both feature Dan Tyminski and Jerry Douglas and include beautiful and colorful scenery of the state. "The Medicine Will" focuses on the opioid epidemic and was shot in black and white and in the depths of a coal mine featuring real life-stories of addicts, survivors and first responders.

As a proud West Virginian who was able to make a life for himself outside of the issues facing the people of his home state, Brad is continually returning to use his platform to bring awareness not only to the opioid crisis, but also to the hope that these people have.

Brad recently returned to West Virginia to participate in the grand re-opening and dedication of Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview after the historic flood of 2016 that destroyed the school. Brad toured the school, participated in the dedication ribbon cutting ceremony, attended the football scrimmage (against his alma mater John Marshall High School) and performed after the game in the stadium's end zone.

