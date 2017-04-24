Purson Announce Break Up and Release Farewell Single

Cunningham had this to say about the demise of the group, "The past five years have been an unforgettable whirlwind, for which I have to thank our wonderful fans around the world, the band and all the people who have contributed to Purson's success over the years.

"Their support has been overwhelming, but the Purson framework has gone as far as it could go, and now it's simply time to move on. I feel strongly drawn to a more DIY approach to my career in music, and look forward to the freedom to explore many avenues as a solo artist."

Their final song is now streaming via Spotify and features guest appearances from Jon Seagroatt (Comus) and Vodun frontwoman Chantelle Brown. Listen to it here.