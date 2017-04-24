STS9 Announce Special 20th Anniversary Shows

The genre bending band will kick things on September 8th with the very first full performance of their 2005 album "Artifact" and conclude with a special Axe The Cables acoustic set during their September 10th show.

They had this to say, "We are so excited and truly honored to play Red Rocks to kick off the celebration of STS9's first 20 years. Red Rocks is a very special place to us and one of the most incredible stages on the planet.

"Every year leading up to RRX we take stock of where we are musically and the path we want to blaze going forward. This year, we wanted to give thanks and share the stage with some of the artists who have inspired us along the way. Thank you for the love and support; we've become quite a big family over the years :) Looking forward to the next 20!"

The shows will feature support from El Ten Eleven and Moon Boots (9/8), Michal Menert, Sub-ID and Richard Devine (9/9) , and Troyboi, LTJ Bukem featuring Armanni Reign and Soul Clap (9/10). Nightmares on Wax will also be doing a DJ set.