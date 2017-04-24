|
The Flatliners Release 'Hang My Head' Video
.
The Flatliners have released a new music video for their track "Hang My Head". The song comes from the Canadian punk group's brand new album "Inviting Light" The new video is comprised of photographs captured by photographer Amanda Fotes during a live performance, according to the announcement. Frontman Chris Cresswell had this to say about the new album: "Inviting Light is about trying to keep up with life around you but also wading through the potential bullsh-- of people thinking that a digital landscape is more important than their friends. "It's inevitable that you're fighting for people's attention now, whether you're a band or an individual, and there's not as much value placed on face-to-face human interaction as there is in elevating the profile." Watch the video here.
