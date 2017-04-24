The Flatliners Release 'Hang My Head' Video

The new video is comprised of photographs captured by photographer Amanda Fotes during a live performance, according to the announcement. Frontman Chris Cresswell had this to say about the new album:

"Inviting Light is about trying to keep up with life around you but also wading through the potential bullsh-- of people thinking that a digital landscape is more important than their friends.

"It's inevitable that you're fighting for people's attention now, whether you're a band or an individual, and there's not as much value placed on face-to-face human interaction as there is in elevating the profile." Watch the video here.