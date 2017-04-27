Mastodon Offshoot Arcadea Stream New Song 'Infinite End'

The song comes from the group's forthcoming self-titled debut album which is set to be released on June 16th. Aside from Dailor, the band also features Zruda's Core Atoms and Withered's Raheem Amlani/

The cosmic synth/psych collective known as Arcadea has premiered a new song called "Infinite End" today. The song is found on the band's debut, self-titled album that's set for release on June 16th via Relapse Records.

According to the announcement, the trio "tell the story of a future 5 billion years from now where galaxies have collided, leaving catastrophic disorder in its wake as war is waged among gods and planets, and Arcadea reign supreme as the last surviving space wizards since the final extinction." Stream the song here.