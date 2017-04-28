Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance

"I didn't know he was going to be a rockstar. I knew he was going to be a musician," Virginia told Colbert. "I knew really earlier he was going to be an entertainer. I have a feeling that some of you [entertainers] have it in your blood somewhere that you just start out being goofy, silly and making people laugh."

Along with reviewing teacher's comment on Dave's sixth grade report card, the Grohls also spoke about how the loss of his bandmate Kurt Cobain affected them as a family.

"I think it did [change our relationship]," explained Virginia. "It was such a dark, sad time, and David came home after that, so we all sort of had to regroup. We talked a lot - we've always been able to say anything to each other - but that was a particularly incredible time. It's hard to express."

"Any time I felt overwhelmed with everything," added Dave, "I would just go back home, hang out with my mom and see my friends." Watch the video clip from the appearance here.