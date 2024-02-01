Slash and Dave Grohl Jam With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler On This Day in Rock 2014

An all-star jam for Howard Stern's 60th Birthday Bash was the top story on this Day in Rock back in 2014 when Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was joined by Slash and Dave Grohl for the special event.
The bash took place in New York with Tyler headlining and Jimmy Kimmel emceeing. During Tyler's set he invited out the Guns N' Roses icon and Foo Fighters frontman to join him on stage.
Slash took to social media following the performance and shared, "Had a blast jamming with @IamStevenT #DaveGrohl & @train at @HowardStern bday bash. F***ing brilliant night. Howard was stoked!"
Check out fan filmed footage here.
