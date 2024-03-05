Josh Homme and Friends Event To Feature Dave Grohl, Beck, Chad Smith and More

(Nasty Little Man) On March 20, the Belasco in Los Angeles will host a one-night-only assemblage of talent united for a righteous cause: Josh Homme and Friends, featuring a lineup of the Queens of the Stone Age founder's brothers and sisters in music, mirth and magic.
The stars will include Beck, Bill Burr, Dave Grohl, Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, Homme's Queens of the Stone Age compatriots Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman, Sarah Silverman, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, The Kills, Tyler Parkford, Vivant, Justin Willman, and of course a few surprises...
100% of proceeds from the show will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, the non-profit created by the Homme family in 2013 to provide assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability.
