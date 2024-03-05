Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Teams Up With Epiphone

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to unveil its global partnership with Dave Grohl. The Dave Grohl DG-335 pays tribute to the longtime six-string mainstay of Dave's world-spanning tours with the Foo Fighters.

As part of the Epiphone Inspired by Custom Collection, the guitar continues a new era of premium features for Epiphone, including high-quality electronics and design upgrades. The Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 is now available at Authorized Epiphone dealers and worldwide on www.epiphone.com.

A longtime Gibson user, Dave's previous Gibson signature guitars have remained extraordinarily popular and continue to command premium prices on the used market. Epiphone is proud to once again partner with Gibson Custom on the release of the Dave Grohl DG-335. It features the combination of ES-335 and the Trini Lopez model features Dave requested and that fans expect, including a semi-hollow ES body made of layered maple/poplar, with bound diamond-shaped sound holes, a one-piece mahogany neck with an elliptical C profile, a Trini Lopez style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, a laurel fretboard, and split diamond inlays. The pickups are Dave's preferred Gibson USA Burstbucker models, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck and a Burstbucker 3 in the bridge position. They're wired to CTS potentiometers, Mallory capacitors, and a Switchcraft 3-way toggle switch and 1/4" output jack. The Dave Grohl DG-335 is one of the most requested models in Epiphone's history, and Epiphone is X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide. An Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case is also included.

Related Stories

Josh Homme and Friends Event To Feature Dave Grohl, Beck, Chad Smith and More

Dave Grohl and Martin Short Join Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert

Slash and Dave Grohl Jam With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler On This Day in Rock 2014

Dave Grohl Expands 'Play' to 36 Minutes For First and Only Live Performance Of Epic Track

News > Dave Grohl