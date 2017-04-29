Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut

While reading the book Grohl discovers several photos including one where, as a child, he's seen wearing a cowboy hat and pants that appear to be pooched out by a rather full diaper.

Another photo that Grohl wishes hadn't made the book shows the rocker as a pre-teen. "When I see the photo of me with a Scott Baio haircut," says Grohl, "that's not conducive to my rock and roll rebel image." Read more here.