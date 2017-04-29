Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miley Cyrus Appears In 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'
04-29-2017
.
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) The Guardians of the Galaxy gang is back for Volume 2, this time with even more familiar faces and voices among the cast. At the film's London premiere, director James Gunn announced that Miley Cyrus has "half a second" in the movie as a new character. The blink-and-you-miss-it appearance sounds pivotal, nevertheless.

"Well, I can't really tell you guys because it's a spoiler in itself to talk about it," he said. "But, near the very end of the movie, there's a new character introduced for just a moment who speaks for half a second with Sylvester Stallone."

Gunn said he simply called Miley up to ask if she'd be willing to lend her vocal talent to the movie -- and she said yes. In future installments, the "Wrecking Ball" singer could factor even more prominently into the plot. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

