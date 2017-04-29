Miley Cyrus Appears In 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'

"Well, I can't really tell you guys because it's a spoiler in itself to talk about it," he said. "But, near the very end of the movie, there's a new character introduced for just a moment who speaks for half a second with Sylvester Stallone."

Gunn said he simply called Miley up to ask if she'd be willing to lend her vocal talent to the movie -- and she said yes. In future installments, the "Wrecking Ball" singer could factor even more prominently into the plot. Read more here.