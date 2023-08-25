Miley Cyrus Shares Reflective New Single 'Used To Be Young'

Photo provided by Columbia Records Photo provided by Columbia Records

(Columbia) Miley Cyrus has released her new song and video, "Used To Be Young", which arrives just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus' 3x Platinum album Bangerz (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as "Wrecking Ball," "We Can't Stop," and "Adore You." In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track "23" with Mike WiLL Made-It.

In talking about "Used To Be Young," Miley says, "This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

Regarding the video, Miley noted, "It's super emotional because I am kind of a mini-me of my mom and I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside of the camera. So, we could see each other and as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it's really letting people into true emotion, which I don't feel we get to see very much these days."

In celebration of the release of "Used To Be Young", Miley shared stories and insights from the many chapters of her life within the TV special event Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). Reimagined from the version which originally aired on Disney+, the special features a brand new interview as well as music from her latest release Endless Summer Vacation and aired on ABC just hours before the release of "Used To Be Young". The new, reimagined special is now streaming on Hulu.

"Used To Be Young" is Miley's first new music offering since the release of her critically and commercially acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation which featured her hit single "Flowers" and twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, "Flowers" spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - a personal best for Miley. "Flowers" was #1 on US Pop Radio for 10 weeks and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve the position. "Flowers" has streamed four billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. It's officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

Related Stories

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Fastest Song to Reach 1 Billion Streams in Spotify History

Bowling For Soup Cover Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Pulls Out Of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve TV Special

Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show 2021 In Review

More Miley Cyrus News