Bowling For Soup Cover Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Bowling For Soup have a history of covering songs ranging from Britney Spears to Social Distortion, and now they have released a video for their brand new rendition of Miley Cyrus' hit single "Flowers."

From the official announcement: Having racked up over 500 million streams on Spotify and over 230 million views of the video on YouTube in a matter of weeks, Miley Cyrus song Flowers is going to be one of the biggest songs of the year. It caught the ear of Bowling For Soup main man Jaret Reddick straight away, as Jaret himself explains:

"It's not often we want to record a current hit, but "Flowers" is a freakin BOP! The first time I heard this song, I could already hear what it would sound like as a BFS song. Excited for everyone else to hear it now"

Jaret was spot on, as the Bowling For Soup version of Flowers sounds easily like the song could have been meant for them all along! Please check out the video for the Bowling For Soup cover of Flowers below:

