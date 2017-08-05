|
Brett Eldredge Talks Brand New Self-Titled Album
.
(Radio.com) Brett Eldredge's self-titled studio album arrived in stores this past Friday, August 4th and Radio.com caught up with the music star to discuss his brand new effort. "It's kind of crazy to see an album cover with just your name on it," Eldredge said. "I think that shows what I want to say with this album. Maybe it takes a little bit of guts to put out a self-titled album - but if it's 100% honestly you, then that should come across through the music. That's my name and I hope my fans love me for me. Hopefully they feel the connection of these songs and they help them through their everyday lives. Because that's why I make this music." "This album doesn't sound like any of the others," he continued. "I never want my fans to think I'm gonna do the same thing over and over - I want them to wonder what's coming next." The album's happy go lucky lead single "Something I'm Good At," is the perfect example. "It's exciting to write and record a song that captures this side of me and this song is full of life and excitement," Eldredge said of the track. "I hope everyone feels the way I do about it and I hope it puts a smile on your face when you hear it as you're driving down the road or unloading the dishwasher or whatever you're doing, I just hope it makes you happy." Read more here.
