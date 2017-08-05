Brett Eldredge Talks Brand New Self-Titled Album

"It's kind of crazy to see an album cover with just your name on it," Eldredge said. "I think that shows what I want to say with this album. Maybe it takes a little bit of guts to put out a self-titled album - but if it's 100% honestly you, then that should come across through the music. That's my name and I hope my fans love me for me. Hopefully they feel the connection of these songs and they help them through their everyday lives. Because that's why I make this music."

"This album doesn't sound like any of the others," he continued. "I never want my fans to think I'm gonna do the same thing over and over - I want them to wonder what's coming next."

The album's happy go lucky lead single "Something I'm Good At," is the perfect example. "It's exciting to write and record a song that captures this side of me and this song is full of life and excitement," Eldredge said of the track. "I hope everyone feels the way I do about it and I hope it puts a smile on your face when you hear it as you're driving down the road or unloading the dishwasher or whatever you're doing, I just hope it makes you happy." Read more here.