Miranda Lambert Joins Little Big Town On Stage
(Radio.com) Miranda Lambert joined Little Big Town on stage for a special appearance at the Ryman Auditorium during a concert that took place last Saturday night (July 29th). The county music artists performed Lambert's song "Dear Old Sun," and covered the Dixie Chicks' "Goodbye Earl," featuring a cameo by Charlie Worsham on banjo. Fans that were not lucky enough to witness the on stage team up in person can check out fan footage that was captured of their performance of "Goodbye Earl" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
