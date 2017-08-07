Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers

Fans and fellow stars like Nicki Minaj immediately sniffed out a hack and the offensive posts were deleted. The messages contained racist, homophobic language and NME gathered screenshots before they vanished.

In a message to the hackers, Minaj wrote on one of the posts: "GANG BITCH F WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD." The perpetrators replied: "'fu talking bout u next." The accounts hackers promoted on Ariana's page featured photos of Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Read more here.