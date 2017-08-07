Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dixie Chicks' 'DCX MMXVI' Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only
08-07-2017
.
Dixie Chicks

(Radio.com) Grammy Award winning country trio Dixie Chicks have announced will bring their DCX MMXVI tour to the silver screen tonight, August 7 for one night only.

The biggest selling U.S. female band of all time was filmed in multiple locations in the U.S. and Canada during last year's MMXVII tour and the footage was edited into a high-fidelity concert-like experience.

The special theatrical screening comes ahead of the home video release. DCX MMXVI, the CD/DVD, will be released on September 1, 2017. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Dixie Chicks Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dixie Chicks T-shirts and Posters

More Dixie Chicks News

Dixie Chicks Music
