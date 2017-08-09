Lil Wayne Streaming New Track 'Like A Man'

The song, which had previously leaked, is softer than what Wayne fans might be used too, as the rapper provides some melodic vocals and bars over the catchy new tune.

In the track, Wayne speaks about all the aspects of his life that make him "like a man," such as when he raps, "I got all these hoes, all these woes, like a man/ I rock all these shows 'round the globe, like a man/ I ride for all my bros, that's who drove/ All my haters play your role, Gladiator, Russell Crowe."

Listen to "Like A Man" below: Read more here.