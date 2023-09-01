Lil Wayne Serves Up 'Kat Food'

(Republic) Lil Wayne serves up a brand-new single entitled "Kat Food" via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The track's ominous production underlines Wayne's instantly recognizable delivery. He tears through the beat, dropping one quotable lyric after another, skills that have catapulted him to global stardom.

Next up, Wayne will perform at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards after receiving a nomination in "Best Hip-Hop" for "Kant Nobody" ft. Swizz Beatz and DMX. Wayne will receive the "BMI Icon Award" at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 6. Meanwhile, he notably graced the cover of Billboard in honor of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary and was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

The announcement comes in the midst of Lil Wayne's critically acclaimed, sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. Wayne kicked off 2023 by receiving the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective Pre-GRAMMY event. He released the hard-hitting track "Kant Nobody" featuring DMX, produced by Swizz Beatz, as well as delivered explosive verses on Swizz's Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 with the track "This Sh*t Right Here."

