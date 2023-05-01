.

Lil Wayne Announces Welcome To Tha Carter Global Livestream

05-01-2023

Lil Wayne Event poster
(The Chamber Group) Lil Wayne announces he will perform in an exclusive global livestream live from LA's The Wiltern on the last night of his sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.

Each stop, Wayne has delivered a show-stopping 40-track set list with a range of his major hits, newer songs, mixtape cuts and guest verses. Special guests on the tour have included Drake, Chance The Rapper, Cam'ron, NLE Choppa and Dej Loaf, as well as the latest Young Money roster: Allan Cubas, Drizzy P, Euro, Jay Jones, Lil Twist, Mellow Rackz and Yaj.

Produced by Driift, this very special night will be livestreamed globally at 9.00pm PDT / 12am EDT, and will then be rebroadcast twice more so that fans around the world can watch at a convenient time. Following that, the whole show will be available to watch on-demand for another 2 days.

Stream at the following times:

• Live: Saturday 13 May 9pm PDT / 12am EDT* (* Sunday 14 May)
• Rebroadcast #1: Sunday 14 May 8pm AEST
• Rebroadcast #2: Sunday 14 May 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm EDT
• On Demand: Sunday 14 May 5pm EDT - Tuesday 16 May 5pm EDT

Tickets grant access to the livestream, all rebroadcasts, and the 2-day on-demand period.

The announcement follows the release of the hard-hitting track "This Sh*t Right Here," which appears on Swizz Beatz's latest project Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2. Earlier this year, Lil Wayne received the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event.

Get tickets for the livestream here.

