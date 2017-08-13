Wiz Khalifa Streams Latest Single 'Something New'

As Wiz preps his forthcoming studio album Rolling Papers 2 for a fall release, 'Something New" is the first taste of new material and features Ty Dolla $ign contributing guest vocals.

Khalifa's last blockbuster hit was 'See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth, which was released on the Furious Seven soundtrack and earned him Golden Globe and GRAMMY nominations. On 'Something New," Wiz raps about a relationship that's so comfortable, it always feels brand new. Listen to 'Something New" here.