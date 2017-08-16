Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
08-16-2017
Kenny Chesney

(Radio.com) Country superstar Kenny Chesney has revealed the 30 songs set to appear on his upcoming live album, Live In No Shoes Nation. Featuring songs recorded in concert over the past 10 years, Chesney is eager to share those moments with his legions of fans, better known as the No Shoes Nation, hence the release's title.

"You record songs, you put 'em on a record. You know, people think it stops there. Even when it's on the radio, that's really between the listener and their life," Chesney explained. "But when you have people in your life like No Shoes Nation, I've come to believe, we figure out what these songs really mean when we get out there on the road and sing 'em together!"

"So as I was listening to some of these tapes, I decided: they're as much the people who've been coming out to the shows as anybody's! I shouldn't be the only one listening - and that sent me down a tube into all these summers out there rocking," Chesney added. "When I told the record company how many songs, they thought I'd lost my mind' And that was before we added 'Young,' which really started and defined this chapter, to the list!"

The album is a collection of Chesney's biggest hits as well as more obscure gems, and features a litany of special guests who've joined him onstage over the years, including Eric Church, Mac McAnally, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Grace Potter, Taylor Swift and the Zac Brown Band. Read more and see the full tracklist and special guests here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests

