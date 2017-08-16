|
Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light
.
Rocker and onetime Paul Gilbert collaborator Freddie Nelson has released his debut album "Shake The Cage" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Light". Here is the story: When you are creating music it comes through in various ways. It can be about something deep and profound, or something shallow and humorous. It's all in how you spin it as the writer, and how the listener interprets it. I've written songs about everything from drinking, to relationships, to witnessing a 30 second interaction between a man and a woman while stopped at a red light. I've even written a song about a broken DVD player! The song 'Light' was spawned from deeply profound events that have occurred in my life. There was a point where I started to experience insane amounts of energy all around me. Let me try and explain it like this: Synchronicities were so abundant, it felt like I was in an Indiana Jones movie following a trail to a great treasure. By synchronicities I mean unmistakeable signs from the universe. We see about a fraction of the light spectrum with our naked eyed. After these events started to occur, I realized there is all of this unseen dimensional energy around us that we are unaware of unless we make an effort to connect to it. For me, I was able to open a lot of gaps through meditation, staying open, losing judgement, making an effort to become a more compassionate being all around. It's simply aligning to universal flow. Once you do this, its like flicking on a light switch in a giant warehouse. Things start to expose themselves to you. The chorus lyric states 'So you open your eyes and let your heart beat heavy, cause the light was always shining on you.' I think all of us have a tendency to become consumed in our day to day activities, what time is the work day done, what am I going to have for dinner, who's playing in the game tonight, etc, and we start to wonder what it's all about. I think if we leave ourselves open to possibilities, we give ourselves the opportunity to let the universe make us aware that there's something bigger going on. My goal with this song is to simply inspire people to stay open to find the path they are meant to be on." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
When you are creating music it comes through in various ways. It can be about something deep and profound, or something shallow and humorous. It's all in how you spin it as the writer, and how the listener interprets it. I've written songs about everything from drinking, to relationships, to witnessing a 30 second interaction between a man and a woman while stopped at a red light. I've even written a song about a broken DVD player!
The song 'Light' was spawned from deeply profound events that have occurred in my life. There was a point where I started to experience insane amounts of energy all around me. Let me try and explain it like this: Synchronicities were so abundant, it felt like I was in an Indiana Jones movie following a trail to a great treasure. By synchronicities I mean unmistakeable signs from the universe. We see about a fraction of the light spectrum with our naked eyed. After these events started to occur, I realized there is all of this unseen dimensional energy around us that we are unaware of unless we make an effort to connect to it. For me, I was able to open a lot of gaps through meditation, staying open, losing judgement, making an effort to become a more compassionate being all around. It's simply aligning to universal flow. Once you do this, its like flicking on a light switch in a giant warehouse. Things start to expose themselves to you.
The chorus lyric states 'So you open your eyes and let your heart beat heavy, cause the light was always shining on you.'
I think all of us have a tendency to become consumed in our day to day activities, what time is the work day done, what am I going to have for dinner, who's playing in the game tonight, etc, and we start to wonder what it's all about. I think if we leave ourselves open to possibilities, we give ourselves the opportunity to let the universe make us aware that there's something bigger going on. My goal with this song is to simply inspire people to stay open to find the path they are meant to be on."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Teases New Music
• Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video
• Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion
• Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador
• Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light
• Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video
• Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas
• Graham Nash Extends North American Tour
• Converge Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details
• Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates
• David Crosby Claims Ted Nugent 'Not Good Enough' For Rock Hall
• The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows
• Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction
• Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
• Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
• Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression
• Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour
• Thomas Rhett Joins panel of judges For Miss America
• Blake Shelton Announces His New Live EP
• Pink To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at VMAs
• Deadmau5 Drops $15K on 'Rick and Morty' Favorite McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
• Luke Combs Releases 'When It Rains It Pours' Music Video
• Khalid Talks Mashmello Collaboration 'Silence'
• Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict
• Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short
• Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'
• Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.