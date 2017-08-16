Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light

When you are creating music it comes through in various ways. It can be about something deep and profound, or something shallow and humorous. It's all in how you spin it as the writer, and how the listener interprets it. I've written songs about everything from drinking, to relationships, to witnessing a 30 second interaction between a man and a woman while stopped at a red light. I've even written a song about a broken DVD player!

The song 'Light' was spawned from deeply profound events that have occurred in my life. There was a point where I started to experience insane amounts of energy all around me. Let me try and explain it like this: Synchronicities were so abundant, it felt like I was in an Indiana Jones movie following a trail to a great treasure. By synchronicities I mean unmistakeable signs from the universe. We see about a fraction of the light spectrum with our naked eyed. After these events started to occur, I realized there is all of this unseen dimensional energy around us that we are unaware of unless we make an effort to connect to it. For me, I was able to open a lot of gaps through meditation, staying open, losing judgement, making an effort to become a more compassionate being all around. It's simply aligning to universal flow. Once you do this, its like flicking on a light switch in a giant warehouse. Things start to expose themselves to you.

The chorus lyric states 'So you open your eyes and let your heart beat heavy, cause the light was always shining on you.'

I think all of us have a tendency to become consumed in our day to day activities, what time is the work day done, what am I going to have for dinner, who's playing in the game tonight, etc, and we start to wonder what it's all about. I think if we leave ourselves open to possibilities, we give ourselves the opportunity to let the universe make us aware that there's something bigger going on. My goal with this song is to simply inspire people to stay open to find the path they are meant to be on."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!