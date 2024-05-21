Steel Panther Announce Final U.S. Leg of On The Prowl World Tour

(PFA) With their recent US headline tour now wrapped and before the band heads over to continue their global domination in Europe, California's greatest export Steel Panther is announcing the final batch of headline dates in the US as part of their On The Prowl World Tour 2024.

The band comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass) return to the road in the United States on August 23 in Buffalo, NY and runs through September 14 where it wraps up in Jacksonville, NC.

The 15-date trek will make stops in Hampton Beach, NH (August 24 & 25); Portland, ME (August 30); Baton Rouge, LA (September 8) and Augusta, GA (September 14) to name a few.

"Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right. We're back bitches and you don't want to miss this one," explains Steel Panther.

ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024 August/September Dates

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Portland, ME - Aura

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Friday, September, 6, 2024 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Augusta, GA - The Miller

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Live

Related Stories

Steel Panther Announce The On The Prowl Tour 2024

Steel Panther Add Leg To On The Prowl Tour

Dee Snider And More To Help Save The Noize

Lexxi Foxx Leaves Steel Panther

News > Steel Panther