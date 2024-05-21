Steel Panther Announce Final U.S. Leg of On The Prowl World Tour

(PFA) With their recent US headline tour now wrapped and before the band heads over to continue their global domination in Europe, California's greatest export Steel Panther is announcing the final batch of headline dates in the US as part of their On The Prowl World Tour 2024.
The band comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass) return to the road in the United States on August 23 in Buffalo, NY and runs through September 14 where it wraps up in Jacksonville, NC.
The 15-date trek will make stops in Hampton Beach, NH (August 24 & 25); Portland, ME (August 30); Baton Rouge, LA (September 8) and Augusta, GA (September 14) to name a few.
"Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right. We're back bitches and you don't want to miss this one," explains Steel Panther.
ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024 August/September Dates
Friday, August 23, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
Friday, August 30, 2024 - Portland, ME - Aura
Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre
Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
Friday, September, 6, 2024 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Friday, September 13, 2024 - Augusta, GA - The Miller
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Live
