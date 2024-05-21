Nothing More, Set it Off, From Ashes To New, Post Profit Summer Tour

(SRO) Nothing More today, May 21, announce their headlining "Carnal Tour 2024" produced by Live Nation that will feature direct support from rock outfit Set It Off along with special guests, alt-metal vanguards/Better Noise Music labelmates From Ashes To New and rock outfit Post Profit.

The late summer "Carnal" tour will kick off in the U.S. on August 31 in Columbia, MO and stretch to September 24 in Cleveland, OH. It .Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades begin today at Noon (ET). General onsale begins Thursday, May 23 at 10 AM local time via Nothing More's website.

"If the tour we just finished is any indication of what's to come, this is going to be the best Nothing More tour yet," says Nothing More frontman Jonny HAWKINS. "The Carnal Tour will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the U.S. We're bringing out Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and our good friends Post Profit. Don't miss this one. Your future self will thank you."

"I had the pleasure of meeting the guys in Nothing More at a show of theirs in Nashville recently, and they are just the kindest guys," says SET IT OFF vocalist CODY CARSON. "But on top of that, what impresses me is their relentless work ethic and their incredible talent on stage. We hit it off right away, and we are very excited to hit the road with them! The whole tour package is extremely talented and really cares about their live show so these cities are in for a hell of a night!"

"It's been a long time coming and we're excited to finally be hitting the road with our labelmates in Nothing More," states FROM ASHES TO NEW vocalist DANNY CASE. "The whole lineup is huge and we're looking forward to sharing the stage with them and Set It Off as well."

NOTHING MORE "CARNAL TOUR 2024" DATES

8/31 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

9/3 Little Rock, AR - The Hall #

9/5 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/6 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

9/7 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

9/9 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

9/10 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

9/13 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

9/14 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

9/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

9/17 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

9/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

9/20 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

9/23 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

9/24 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre #

# with Set It Off, From Ashes To New and Post Profit

* no Set It Off or From Ashes To New

ADDITIONAL 2024 TOUR & FESTIVAL DATES

7/23 Johnston, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

7/25 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

7/26 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

9/21 Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2024 ^

9/26 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Family Reunion

9/27 Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The Hog's HOG Havoc

9/27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^

10/13 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival ^

10/17 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater #

10/19 Park City, KS - Hartman Arena #

10/20 Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena #

10/22 Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena #

10/23 Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena #

10/25 Allentown, PA - PPL Center #

10/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena #

# with Godsmack and Flat Black

^ festival date

