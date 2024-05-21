Sevendust Celebrating 'Seasons' Anniversary With New Tour

(pfa) After wrapping the final leg of the Machine Killer tour with Static-X, metal legends Sevendust are heading back on the road this September to celebrate the 21st Anniversary of their iconic album Seasons. Seasons is the fourth album from the band's catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003.
The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of Sevendust to this day. The tour kicks off on September 13th in Hampton Beach, MA and runs through October 8th where it wraps up in Salt Lake City, UT.
The tour will make stops in New York City (September 19), the band's hometown of Atlanta, GA (September 25), Dallas, TX (October 2) and Denver, CO (October 7) to name a few.
The tour will feature 10 Years, Return To Dust and Horizon Theory. Sevendust will also be making stops at the OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals as well.
Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour Dates
Friday, September 13 - Hampton Beach, MA - Hampton Beach Casino
Saturday, September 14 - Hampton Beach, MA - Hampton Beach Casino
Sunday, September 15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Tuesday, September 17 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
Thursday, September 19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Friday, September 20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
Saturday, September 21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sunday, September 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Tuesday, September 24 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
Wednesday, September 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Thursday, September 26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Wednesday, October 2 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
Thursday, October 3 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
Friday, October 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Saturday, October 5 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre
Monday, October 7 - Denver, CO - Summit
Tuesday, October 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Previously Announced Tour Dates
Friday, June 21 - Quincy, IL - Gem City Concert Series *
Thursday, July 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest 2024 *
Friday, July 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval 2024 *
Saturday, July 20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival 2024 *
Thursday, September 12 - The Inlet-Ocean City, MD - OC Bike Fest *
Friday, September 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *
Thursday, October 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *
*Festival Appearance (Tickets Already On Sale)
Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour
Seven of Sevendust Box Set Arrives
Sevendust and Static-X Add New Leg To The Machine Killer Tour
Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Nothing More, Set it Off, From Ashes To New, Post Profit Summer Tour
EMF Announce First U.S. Shows Since 1992
Sevendust Celebrating 'Seasons' Anniversary With New Tour
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise & The Scratch Return To The Road For North American Fall Tour
Steel Panther Announce Final U.S. Leg of On The Prowl World Tour
Singled Out: Bonnie Milne's Stolen Night Sky
Clown Misses Slipknot's Sonic Temple Set For Medical Reasons
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery