Sevendust Celebrating 'Seasons' Anniversary With New Tour

(pfa) After wrapping the final leg of the Machine Killer tour with Static-X, metal legends Sevendust are heading back on the road this September to celebrate the 21st Anniversary of their iconic album Seasons. Seasons is the fourth album from the band's catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003.

The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of Sevendust to this day. The tour kicks off on September 13th in Hampton Beach, MA and runs through October 8th where it wraps up in Salt Lake City, UT.

The tour will make stops in New York City (September 19), the band's hometown of Atlanta, GA (September 25), Dallas, TX (October 2) and Denver, CO (October 7) to name a few.

The tour will feature 10 Years, Return To Dust and Horizon Theory. Sevendust will also be making stops at the OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals as well.

Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour Dates

Friday, September 13 - Hampton Beach, MA - Hampton Beach Casino

Saturday, September 14 - Hampton Beach, MA - Hampton Beach Casino

Sunday, September 15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Tuesday, September 17 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

Thursday, September 19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Friday, September 20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Saturday, September 21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sunday, September 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Tuesday, September 24 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Wednesday, September 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Thursday, September 26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Wednesday, October 2 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Thursday, October 3 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Friday, October 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Saturday, October 5 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

Monday, October 7 - Denver, CO - Summit

Tuesday, October 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Previously Announced Tour Dates

Friday, June 21 - Quincy, IL - Gem City Concert Series *

Thursday, July 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest 2024 *

Friday, July 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval 2024 *

Saturday, July 20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival 2024 *

Thursday, September 12 - The Inlet-Ocean City, MD - OC Bike Fest *

Friday, September 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

Thursday, October 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

*Festival Appearance (Tickets Already On Sale)

