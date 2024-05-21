Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise & The Scratch Return To The Road For North American Fall Tour

(A-M) After a successful U.S. run of shows together in February and March, Dropkick Murphys is hitting the road again with punk legends Pennywise and hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch for a fall North American tour. The trek launches September 24 in New York City and wraps October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Dropkick Murphys' 2024 touring plans also include a series of festival dates after a run of European festival dates in June and July. DKM return to North America for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 21 in Mansfield, OH), Newport Folk Festival (July 28 in Newport, RI), the New York State Fair (Aug. 25 in Syracuse, NY), Envol et Macadam (Sept. 12-14 festival in Quebec City, Quebec), Music 4 Cancer (Sept. 12-14 festival in Sainte-Therese, Quebec), Louder Than Life (Sept. 28 in Louisville, KY) and Aftershock (Oct. 11 in Sacramento, CA).
Dropkick Murphys will also be the main support for punk icons NOFX's last-ever Boston area show, Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour September 1 in Brockton, MA and one of the final LA-area shows for NOFX on October 4 in San Pedro, CA.
Tue, Sept. 24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Wed., Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Thu., Sept. 26 - Mississauga, ON - Great Canadian Resort Theatre
Fri., Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Mon., Sept. 30 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Tue., Oct. 1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat., Oct. 5 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
Sun., Oct. 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl no Pennywise on this show
Tue., Oct. 8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Wed., Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Sun., Oct. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre
Tue., Oct. 15 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
Wed., Oct. 16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Building
Thu., Oct. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
Fri., Oct. 18 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
Sat., Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Sun., Oct. 20 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
Tue., Oct. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Wed., Oct. 23 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Auditorium
Thu., Oct. 24 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
Fri., Oct. 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Sun., Oct. 27 - Amherst, MA - Mullins Center
