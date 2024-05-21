Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise & The Scratch Return To The Road For North American Fall Tour

(A-M) After a successful U.S. run of shows together in February and March, Dropkick Murphys is hitting the road again with punk legends Pennywise and hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch for a fall North American tour. The trek launches September 24 in New York City and wraps October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Dropkick Murphys' 2024 touring plans also include a series of festival dates after a run of European festival dates in June and July. DKM return to North America for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 21 in Mansfield, OH), Newport Folk Festival (July 28 in Newport, RI), the New York State Fair (Aug. 25 in Syracuse, NY), Envol et Macadam (Sept. 12-14 festival in Quebec City, Quebec), Music 4 Cancer (Sept. 12-14 festival in Sainte-Therese, Quebec), Louder Than Life (Sept. 28 in Louisville, KY) and Aftershock (Oct. 11 in Sacramento, CA).

Dropkick Murphys will also be the main support for punk icons NOFX's last-ever Boston area show, Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour September 1 in Brockton, MA and one of the final LA-area shows for NOFX on October 4 in San Pedro, CA.

Tue, Sept. 24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed., Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Thu., Sept. 26 - Mississauga, ON - Great Canadian Resort Theatre

Fri., Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Mon., Sept. 30 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Tue., Oct. 1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat., Oct. 5 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Sun., Oct. 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl no Pennywise on this show

Tue., Oct. 8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Wed., Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Sun., Oct. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

Tue., Oct. 15 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Wed., Oct. 16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Building

Thu., Oct. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

Fri., Oct. 18 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

Sat., Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Sun., Oct. 20 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

Tue., Oct. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Wed., Oct. 23 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Auditorium

Thu., Oct. 24 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

Fri., Oct. 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

Sun., Oct. 27 - Amherst, MA - Mullins Center

