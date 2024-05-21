EMF Announce First U.S. Shows Since 1992

EMF have announced that they will be playing their very first U.S. shows in over 30 years next month that they will be launching in support of their new album, "The Beauty and The Chaos".

Reybee sent over these details: "It's been very hard keeping this news a secret," says James Atkin and Ian Dench of British dance-rock quintet EMF excitedly. "We are so happy to finally announce these very special U.S. shows."

Slated to play Milwaukee's Summerfest on June 21st, Detroit's Magic Bag on June 22nd, and Brooklyn's The Monarch on June 23rd, it'll be the first time since 1992 that the band has played in the U.S.

Riding on a significant wave of U.K. attention and acclaim following the release of their fifth full-length album The Beauty and The Chaos in January 2024 and a 11-night sold-out tour, EMF's return to the States on a career-high, unmatched since their early '90s heyday. Revered tome God Is In The Machine was careful not to place their new album in the "nostalgia" spotlight, saying, "Welcome back to a band who are absolutely killing it right now, much to my surprise and delight. Ignore at your own peril." Retropop agrees that the album "reaffirms EMF's place in the pop landscape and proves, even three decades later, they're still capable of delivering material to the standard of their classic recordings." Midlands Rocks affirms, "The Beauty And The Chaos finds the band doing what they do best: releasing a collection of 10 certified stompers."

Their live shows, which ups the ante of their already adrenaline-drenched studio recordings, have lost none of the youthful vigor and sweat-soaked exuberance. Of their Jan. 20th show at UK's Garage, Rockshot Magazine noted the venue "exploded with energy... to complete a brilliant, fun, upbeat set that left everyone smiling."

